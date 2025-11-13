ETV Bharat / bharat

'Totally Misconceived...' SC Junks Tamil Nadu Plea Against Mekedatu Reservoir Project

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain an application filed by Tamil Nadu challenging the proposed construction of a reservoir by Karnataka at Mekedatu, across the inter-state river Cauvery, terming the plea as "totally misconceived".

The bench comprising Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice NV Anjaria heard the plea. It said the present application, when the expert body is in seisin of the matter, is totally misconceived, and, in any case, the state of Karnataka would be bound to release the water as directed by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

"If the state of Karnataka fails to comply with directions issued by this court, then it faces the risk of committing contempt of court. In that view of the matter, we are not inclined to entertain the present application," said the bench, rejecting the application by Tamil Nadu.

The bench said that in the event the detailed project report (DPR) is approved by the Central Water Commission (CWC), the parties would be free to take steps as permissible in law.

The bench stressed that water allocation must be decided by expert bodies constituted for the purpose and observed that Tamil Nadu's challenge to the order passed by the CWC for the preparation of the DPR for the Mekadatu dam was "premature". "The present application is at a premature stage. The final decision by CWC would be taken only after DPR, as well as the opinion of CWMA," the bench said.

The bench said the plan would be approved only after considering the objections of the state as well as the opinion of the expert bodies, CWRC and the CWMA.

The bench said as far as water in the Cauvery basin is concerned, the dispute has been determined by this court and added that any issues can be raised before the CWMA, CWRA, or CWC. The bench asked the authorities to make decisions expeditiously.

The bench noted Tamil Nadu’s contention that orders passed by CWRC and CWMA, the water which had to be supplied to the state of Tamil Nadu, was not being supplied by the state of Karnataka.

Karnataka contended that more water than the water earmarked by CMWA had already been discharged. According to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the orders passed by CWMA were prejudicial to the interests of both states. We do not possess expertise in the said matter," the bench noted.