'Totally Misconceived...' SC Junks Tamil Nadu Plea Against Mekedatu Reservoir Project
The top court also stressed that Karnataka is bound to release the water as directed by the Cauvery Committee and Authority setup to regulate water.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 13, 2025 at 3:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain an application filed by Tamil Nadu challenging the proposed construction of a reservoir by Karnataka at Mekedatu, across the inter-state river Cauvery, terming the plea as "totally misconceived".
The bench comprising Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice NV Anjaria heard the plea. It said the present application, when the expert body is in seisin of the matter, is totally misconceived, and, in any case, the state of Karnataka would be bound to release the water as directed by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).
"If the state of Karnataka fails to comply with directions issued by this court, then it faces the risk of committing contempt of court. In that view of the matter, we are not inclined to entertain the present application," said the bench, rejecting the application by Tamil Nadu.
The bench said that in the event the detailed project report (DPR) is approved by the Central Water Commission (CWC), the parties would be free to take steps as permissible in law.
The bench stressed that water allocation must be decided by expert bodies constituted for the purpose and observed that Tamil Nadu's challenge to the order passed by the CWC for the preparation of the DPR for the Mekadatu dam was "premature". "The present application is at a premature stage. The final decision by CWC would be taken only after DPR, as well as the opinion of CWMA," the bench said.
The bench said the plan would be approved only after considering the objections of the state as well as the opinion of the expert bodies, CWRC and the CWMA.
The bench said as far as water in the Cauvery basin is concerned, the dispute has been determined by this court and added that any issues can be raised before the CWMA, CWRA, or CWC. The bench asked the authorities to make decisions expeditiously.
The bench noted Tamil Nadu’s contention that orders passed by CWRC and CWMA, the water which had to be supplied to the state of Tamil Nadu, was not being supplied by the state of Karnataka.
Karnataka contended that more water than the water earmarked by CMWA had already been discharged. According to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the orders passed by CWMA were prejudicial to the interests of both states. We do not possess expertise in the said matter," the bench noted.
The bench, in its order, said that at this stage, what is being done by the order passed by the CWC is only the preparation of the DPR, that too after taking into consideration the objections of Tamil Nadu, the experts of the CWMA and CWRC.
The bench noted that CWC had directed that the prior approval of the CWMA and CWRC would be a prerequisite for the consideration of the DPR.
The bench said Karnataka would be bound to release Cauvery water allotted to lower riparian Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The bench was hearing Tamil Nadu’s application for restraining the CWMA from deliberating on the proposed reservoir project.
The plea by Tamil Nadu was against Karnataka's proposed 'Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir cum Drinking Water project’. Karnataka argues that it is crucial for alleviating the severe water distress and meeting the drinking water needs of millions of residents in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region.
Reacting to the SC verdict, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the Water Resources Minister, said that the Supreme Court has served justice to Karnataka by rejecting TN's plea, besides calling it a victory of Bengalureans.
"This is not about setback or victory. It (the verdict) has given justice to Karnataka and the Mekedatu project. This is a project to provide drinking water, and it won't affect Tamil Nadu in any way. In fact, it benefits the neighbouring state," Shivakumar said.
Karnataka will go ahead with the project, Shivakumar said. "This project is being done in our land and with our resources. This project will help us supply water to Tamil Nadu as per the tribunal's order, even during the poor monsoon seasons. I appeal to Tamil Nadu to support the project at least now. We all need to work on this project together," he said.
Asked if the Central Water Commission would support the project, he said, "The Court will give directions to the CWC. The CWC doesn't have any other choice but to support the Mekedaru project," he added.
Read More