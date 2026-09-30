‘Total Ban Will Affect Sentiments': Supreme Court For A Middle Path On Firecrackers
The top court said that allowing firecrackers throughout the day would have a huge impact on people, including the elderly, the sick, and children.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday signalled a middle path on the use of firecrackers during the upcoming Diwali season, ruling out both a blanket ban and unrestricted use.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale. The bench indicated that it does not favour a total ban on firecracker use since that could hurt the sentiments of people celebrating Diwali, but it made clear that the court would not allow the bursting of firecrackers throughout the day either.
"We will make it very clear. Neither we are going to agree with you for total ban. Nor are we going to allow them to do it for 24 hours. A total ban will affect sentiments," it observed.
The bench further added that allowing firecrackers throughout the day would have a huge impact on people, including the elderly, the sick, and children. "We need to find a solution by which we can give a specified time," observed the bench.
Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati sought time until October 15 to bring the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) response on the use of barium-based firecrackers on record. Bhati contended that outdoor testing of barium-based firecrackers is yet to be conducted.
It was also suggested that joint firecrackers or larri, which involves a string of individual firecrackers linked by a single fuse to go off consecutively, could be allowed subject to certain conditions. The bench observed that it was inclined to entertain this suggestion.
"During the course of the hearing, the ASG submitted information pertaining to joint firecrackers. We are inclined to accept the suggestions made," it recorded in its order.
Meanwhile, raising the issue of air pollution, a counsel argued that crop burning will also happen during Diwali. The bench assured that it was not going to allow unrestricted use of firecrackers, and added that it would examine whether they can be used during specific timings during the festival season. The bench granted time to the CPCB to submit its report on the impact of barium-based firecrackers.
The bench was hearing a 2015 case in which it has been passing orders imposing restrictions on firecrackers in Delhi and other states affected by air pollution between October and January. In October 2025, the apex court relaxed the firecracker ban in Delhi-NCR for Diwali and allowed the use of green crackers on the day of Diwali.
Read More