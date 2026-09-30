ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Total Ban Will Affect Sentiments': Supreme Court For A Middle Path On Firecrackers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday signalled a middle path on the use of firecrackers during the upcoming Diwali season, ruling out both a blanket ban and unrestricted use.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale. The bench indicated that it does not favour a total ban on firecracker use since that could hurt the sentiments of people celebrating Diwali, but it made clear that the court would not allow the bursting of firecrackers throughout the day either.

"We will make it very clear. Neither we are going to agree with you for total ban. Nor are we going to allow them to do it for 24 hours. A total ban will affect sentiments," it observed.

The bench further added that allowing firecrackers throughout the day would have a huge impact on people, including the elderly, the sick, and children. "We need to find a solution by which we can give a specified time," observed the bench.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati sought time until October 15 to bring the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) response on the use of barium-based firecrackers on record. Bhati contended that outdoor testing of barium-based firecrackers is yet to be conducted.