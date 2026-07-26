ETV Bharat / bharat

Torrential Rains Pause In Kashmir, But Fragile Highways And Amarnath Yatra Paths Test Resilience

A security personnel stands guard near a welcome signboard as vehicles of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra convoy move along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway during rainfall at Chanderkote, in Ramban. ( ANI Videograb )

Srinagar: After days of incessant rainfall that claimed over 30 lives and caused flash floods, landslides and widespread disruption across Jammu and Kashmir, the weather has slightly improved. Rainfall ceased by Saturday afternoon, though clouds continue to linger in the skies.

The weather improvement has allowed the Amarnath Yatra to resume from the Baltal (Ganderbal) route in the Kashmir Valley. However, the Pahalgam route remains closed as repairs are underway on the high-altitude path from Chandanwadi to the Amarnath cave, damaged by the continuous rainfall.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, said that the recent rains have necessitated urgent repair and maintenance on the Pahalgam axis of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. “The Yatra will continue via the Baltal axis, where we have made adequate arrangements to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage,” he stated.