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Torrential Rains Pause In Kashmir, But Fragile Highways And Amarnath Yatra Paths Test Resilience

After deadly rains and floods in Jammu Kashmir, weather improved, Amarnath Yatra resumed via Baltal. However, Pahalgam route remains closed for repairs amid ongoing landslides.

Torrential Rains Pause In Kashmir, But Fragile Highways And Amarnath Yatra Paths Test Resilience
A security personnel stands guard near a welcome signboard as vehicles of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra convoy move along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway during rainfall at Chanderkote, in Ramban. (ANI Videograb)
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By Mir Farhat Maqbool

Published : July 26, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Srinagar: After days of incessant rainfall that claimed over 30 lives and caused flash floods, landslides and widespread disruption across Jammu and Kashmir, the weather has slightly improved. Rainfall ceased by Saturday afternoon, though clouds continue to linger in the skies.

The weather improvement has allowed the Amarnath Yatra to resume from the Baltal (Ganderbal) route in the Kashmir Valley. However, the Pahalgam route remains closed as repairs are underway on the high-altitude path from Chandanwadi to the Amarnath cave, damaged by the continuous rainfall.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, said that the recent rains have necessitated urgent repair and maintenance on the Pahalgam axis of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. “The Yatra will continue via the Baltal axis, where we have made adequate arrangements to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage,” he stated.

More than 3.95 lakh pilgrims have performed darshan at the Holy Amarnath Cave Shrine during this year's Yatra, reflecting the successful and peaceful conduct of the pilgrimage, the divisional commissioner added.

Torrential Rains Pause In Kashmir, But Fragile Highways And Amarnath Yatra Paths Test Resilience
An aerial view of the Yatri Niwas where the Amarnath Yatra pligrims are staying following the temporary suspension of the pilgrimage due to weather disruptions, in Ramban. (ANI Videograb)

The Flood Control Department said that the water level in the Jhelum River, which reached the danger mark on Friday, began to recede by Saturday evening. Water levels in the river’s tributaries are also declining.

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, partially reopened on Saturday after four days of closure, was again closed this morning due to an overnight landslide at Gangroo in Ramban district. Officials are deploying machinery to clear stones and debris to reopen the highway and resume traffic.

Schools in the Kashmir Valley are expected to reopen on Monday after weeks of closure caused by the summer break and recent inclement weather.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Srinagar centre has forecast light to moderate rainfall in the Chenab Valley districts on July 28.

Also Read

  1. Amarnath Yatra Suspended On Pahalgam Axis Amid Heavy Rains In Kashmir; To Continue Along Baltal Route
  2. Jammu Kashmir Weather Update: Valley On Verge Of Floods As IMD Predicts More Rains

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IMD
AMARNATH YATRA
KASHMIR
RAINFALL IN JAMMU KASHMIR
KASHMIR WEATHER IMPROVES

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