Torrential Rains Pause In Kashmir, But Fragile Highways And Amarnath Yatra Paths Test Resilience
After deadly rains and floods in Jammu Kashmir, weather improved, Amarnath Yatra resumed via Baltal. However, Pahalgam route remains closed for repairs amid ongoing landslides.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
Srinagar: After days of incessant rainfall that claimed over 30 lives and caused flash floods, landslides and widespread disruption across Jammu and Kashmir, the weather has slightly improved. Rainfall ceased by Saturday afternoon, though clouds continue to linger in the skies.
The weather improvement has allowed the Amarnath Yatra to resume from the Baltal (Ganderbal) route in the Kashmir Valley. However, the Pahalgam route remains closed as repairs are underway on the high-altitude path from Chandanwadi to the Amarnath cave, damaged by the continuous rainfall.
Doda, Jammu and Kashmir: After six days of continuous rainfall, the weather improved on Sunday as the rain stopped and sunshine emerged, bringing relief to residents. pic.twitter.com/dq5DHAZJDi— IANS (@ians_india) July 26, 2026
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, said that the recent rains have necessitated urgent repair and maintenance on the Pahalgam axis of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. “The Yatra will continue via the Baltal axis, where we have made adequate arrangements to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage,” he stated.
More than 3.95 lakh pilgrims have performed darshan at the Holy Amarnath Cave Shrine during this year's Yatra, reflecting the successful and peaceful conduct of the pilgrimage, the divisional commissioner added.
The Flood Control Department said that the water level in the Jhelum River, which reached the danger mark on Friday, began to recede by Saturday evening. Water levels in the river’s tributaries are also declining.
The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, partially reopened on Saturday after four days of closure, was again closed this morning due to an overnight landslide at Gangroo in Ramban district. Officials are deploying machinery to clear stones and debris to reopen the highway and resume traffic.
Schools in the Kashmir Valley are expected to reopen on Monday after weeks of closure caused by the summer break and recent inclement weather.
𝙒𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙐𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙅&𝙆— Meteorological Centre Srinagar (@metsrinagar) July 26, 2026
●26-27July:A spell of Rain/thundershower at many places twrds AN till evng,followed by another spell twrds 27 FN/AN till evng
●28-31July:Few spells of Rain/showers at most places with hvy Rain/brief hvy showers in few dists of JMU div
Details👇 pic.twitter.com/tvLnTwvah3
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Srinagar centre has forecast light to moderate rainfall in the Chenab Valley districts on July 28.
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