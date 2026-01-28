ETV Bharat / bharat

Top Politicians Who Died In Aviation Tragedies In India

Restoration is underway at the site of the plane crash resulting in the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five people onboard at Baramati, in Pune on Wednesday. ( ANI )

Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash in Maharashtra’s Baramati on Wednesday, joins a long list of politicians who lost their lives in tragic aviation accidents.

Ajit Pawar—Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar died after a plane crashed at Baramati airport on Wednesday morning, killing all five people on board.

Pawar (66) was travelling to Baramati from Mumbai to address public meetings as part of the campaign for the February 5 zilla parishad elections in the state.

Ajit was the son of Sharad Pawar's elder brother, Anantrao Pawar, who passed away when Ajit was 18 years old. He followed in Sharad Pawar's footsteps into politics in 1982, when he was elected to the board of a sugar cooperative. In 1991, he was elected chairman of the Pune District Cooperative Bank, a position he held for 16 years.

His first electoral foray was in 1991, when he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Baramati. However, he vacated the seat after Sharad Pawar became the defence minister in the Narasimha Rao government and needed to enter Parliament. Ajit was elected as MLA from Baramati the same year and has been representing the seat since.

Vijay Rupani—Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani died after an Air India plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport on June 12, 2025. The ill-fated London-bound Air India Boeing plane crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad airport.

General Bipin Rawat—General Bipin Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), and 12 others were killed when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed near the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on December 8, 2021. He was on his way to the DSSC to address officers undergoing a staff course.

Gen Bipin Rawat (PTI)

Dorjee Khandu—Then-Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu was killed when a helicopter carrying him and four others from Tawang to Itanagar crashed in a forest area on April 30, 2011.

The helicopter lost contact with ground control approximately 20 minutes after takeoff. Khandu’s body was recovered near Sela Pass, close to the border with China.

YS Rajasekhara Reddy—YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, died when his Bell 430 helicopter crashed in a dense forest while flying to a village in Chittoor district on September 3, 2009.