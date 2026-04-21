Top Officials Deliberate On Key Policy And Regulatory Issues In The Medical Education Sector
The 8th meeting of the Medical Advisory Council of the National Medical Commission was held in the national capital on Tuesday.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The 8th meeting of the Medical Advisory Council (MAC) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) was held in the national capital on Tuesday, bringing together top health officials, regulators and academic leaders to deliberate on key policy and regulatory issues in the medical education sector.
The meeting, chaired by NMC chairman Dr Abhijat Chandrakant Sheth, focused on six agenda items concerning recommendations on regulations and policies governing medical education and practice in India.
While specific details of the six agenda items were not disclosed, sources indicated that the Commission would review the recommendations further before formalising them. The meeting's outcomes are expected to influence upcoming regulatory changes and policy initiatives in the medical education sector.
"The discussions aimed at strengthening institutional standards, improving healthcare delivery, and ensuring uniformity in medical education across states and Union Territories," an official privy to the meeting told ETV Bharat. The deliberations are expected to refine existing policies and introduce new measures to align India's medical education system with global standards.
The NMC, according to an official, is engaged in detailed discussions on regulatory frameworks impacting medical institutions, accreditation processes, and the overall quality of medical training. It is worth mentioning that MAC, a key advisory body under the NMC, plays a crucial role by recommending major policy decisions and ensuring diverse regional perspectives are incorporated into national-level regulations.
Tuesday’s meeting underscored the Commission’s continued efforts to consult widely with stakeholders before implementing reforms.
Among those present were Dr M K Ramesh, President of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) under NMC; Dr M Srinivas, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi; Dr Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services; Prof Ganesan, Director of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council; and Dr Raghav Langer, Secretary of the Commission.
The meeting also included participation from MAC members representing various states and Union Territories, along with invited experts from the healthcare and academic domains.
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