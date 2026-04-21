ETV Bharat / bharat

Top Officials Deliberate On Key Policy And Regulatory Issues In The Medical Education Sector

New Delhi: The 8th meeting of the Medical Advisory Council (MAC) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) was held in the national capital on Tuesday, bringing together top health officials, regulators and academic leaders to deliberate on key policy and regulatory issues in the medical education sector.

The meeting, chaired by NMC chairman Dr Abhijat Chandrakant Sheth, focused on six agenda items concerning recommendations on regulations and policies governing medical education and practice in India.

While specific details of the six agenda items were not disclosed, sources indicated that the Commission would review the recommendations further before formalising them. The meeting's outcomes are expected to influence upcoming regulatory changes and policy initiatives in the medical education sector.

"The discussions aimed at strengthening institutional standards, improving healthcare delivery, and ensuring uniformity in medical education across states and Union Territories," an official privy to the meeting told ETV Bharat. The deliberations are expected to refine existing policies and introduce new measures to align India's medical education system with global standards.

The NMC, according to an official, is engaged in detailed discussions on regulatory frameworks impacting medical institutions, accreditation processes, and the overall quality of medical training. It is worth mentioning that MAC, a key advisory body under the NMC, plays a crucial role by recommending major policy decisions and ensuring diverse regional perspectives are incorporated into national-level regulations.