Top Naxal Commander Madvi Hidma Among Six Gunned Down In Encounter On Andhra-Chhattisgarh Border

Maredumilli: In a major success in the ongoing anti-Naxal operations, at least six Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Maredumilli forest area of Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Tuesday, officials said.

According to preliminary information, senior Maoist leader and Central Committee member Madvi Hidma is believed to be among the dead.

Alluri Sitarama Raju district SP Amit Bardar said the encounter broke out between 6.30 AM and 7 AM deep in the forests under Maredumilli mandal. "A joint operation was carried out by various wings of the police department. Six Maoists have been killed in the encounter in Alluri district today (Tuesday)," he said.

Who Was Hidma?

Madvi Hidma alias Santosh was born in Purvati village in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. He quickly rose through the Maoist ranks and became an important member of the Bastar and Dantewada Dal. Hidma joined the Maoist Central Committee at a young age and was known for his role as a key strategist in guerrilla attacks.

Hidma was made the commander of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army and later became a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee.