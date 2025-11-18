Top Naxal Commander Madvi Hidma Among Six Gunned Down In Encounter On Andhra-Chhattisgarh Border
Six Maoists, including top leader Madvi Hidma, have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Andhra's Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Tuesday.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 11:29 AM IST
Maredumilli: In a major success in the ongoing anti-Naxal operations, at least six Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Maredumilli forest area of Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Tuesday, officials said.
According to preliminary information, senior Maoist leader and Central Committee member Madvi Hidma is believed to be among the dead.
Alluri Sitarama Raju district SP Amit Bardar said the encounter broke out between 6.30 AM and 7 AM deep in the forests under Maredumilli mandal. "A joint operation was carried out by various wings of the police department. Six Maoists have been killed in the encounter in Alluri district today (Tuesday)," he said.
Who Was Hidma?
Madvi Hidma alias Santosh was born in Purvati village in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. He quickly rose through the Maoist ranks and became an important member of the Bastar and Dantewada Dal. Hidma joined the Maoist Central Committee at a young age and was known for his role as a key strategist in guerrilla attacks.
Hidma was made the commander of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army and later became a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee.
Another Encounter In Chhattisgarh
In a separate incident in Chhattisgarh, another Maoist was killed during gunfight with forces in Errabor area on Tuesday morning. As per officials, security personnel have intensified combing operation in the region.
"The exchange of fire broke out in the morning in the forests under Errabor police station limits when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation based on inputs about the presence of Maoist cadres in the area," District SP Kiran Chavan said.
"So far, the body of one Naxalite has been recovered from the spot. An intermittent gunfight is underway. Further details are awaited," he added.
On Sunday, three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in the forested hills of Bhejji and Chintagufa police station areas of Sukma.
As of now, 263 Naxalites have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh this year. Of them, 234 were eliminated in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Sukma, while 27 others were gunned down in Gariaband district, which falls in the Raipur division. Two more Maoists were killed in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in Durg division.
