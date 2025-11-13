ETV Bharat / bharat

Top Naxal Cadres Are Confined To Bastar Region Of Chhattisgarh: Official

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of several major successes in anti-Naxal operations, the security agencies on Thursday claimed that several of the top cadres of the outlawed organisation are confined to the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh.

"Several of the top cadres have surrendered. But many other leaders are still at large and they are confined to several places in Bastar," a senior Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official said here.

Although the Naxal influence has been significantly reduced, especially in the North Bastar and Abujhmarh regions, several other parts of Bastar, including South Bastar, are Naxal-infested.

Last month, a large number of Naxals surrendered following major anti-insurgency operations, leading to the declaration of several areas in Chhattisgarh as terror-free. According to the official, as many as 157 naxals surrendered before the security forces in October.