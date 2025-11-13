Top Naxal Cadres Are Confined To Bastar Region Of Chhattisgarh: Official
Although the Naxal influence has been significantly reduced, several other parts of Bastar, including South Bastar, are still Naxal-infested
Published : November 13, 2025 at 8:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Against the backdrop of several major successes in anti-Naxal operations, the security agencies on Thursday claimed that several of the top cadres of the outlawed organisation are confined to the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh.
"Several of the top cadres have surrendered. But many other leaders are still at large and they are confined to several places in Bastar," a senior Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official said here.
Although the Naxal influence has been significantly reduced, especially in the North Bastar and Abujhmarh regions, several other parts of Bastar, including South Bastar, are Naxal-infested.
Last month, a large number of Naxals surrendered following major anti-insurgency operations, leading to the declaration of several areas in Chhattisgarh as terror-free. According to the official, as many as 157 naxals surrendered before the security forces in October.
"We have also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during the period, including 52 arms, 47 IEDs, 773 rounds of ammunition, 52 grenades, 87 detonators, 22.625 kg of explosives,” the official informed. On October 2, 2025, a total of 103 Maoists surrendered, including 49 individuals carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 106.30 lakh in Bijapur.
Subsequently, on October 4, 2025, as many as 61 Maoists surrendered before the security forces at Gadhchiroli in Maharashtra. On October 15, 2025, as many as 27 Maoists, including 10 female and 17 male Maoists, with a reward of Rs 50 lakh, surrendered. The Centre has vowed to make India naxal-free by March 2026.
"Naxalism is breathing its last due to the relentless efforts of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to end the menace. The policy of the Modi government is clear, those who want to surrender are welcome, and those who continue to wield the gun will meet the wrath of our forces," Home Minister Amit Shah had said.
Read More