Top EU Leaders Will Be Chief Guests At Republic Day Celebrations

Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen will undertake a three-day visit to India beginning January 25.

Representational Image (IANS)
By PTI

Published : January 15, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST

1 Min Read
New Delhi: Top European Union leaders Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen will be the chief guests at India's 77th Republic Day celebrations, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday. Costa and von der Leyen will undertake a three-day visit to India beginning January 25 and the two sides are expected to announce firming up of the much awaited India-EU trade pact during their trip.

India and the European Union (EU) have been strategic partners since 2004. The bilateral ties have expanded and deepened across a wide range of areas, particularly following the historic visit of EU College of Commissioners to India in February last year, the ministry said.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be on a state visit to India from January 25 to 27, it said.

The MEA said the two European leaders will be the chief guests at the 77th Republic Day celebrations. The leaders will also co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit on January 27, it said.

