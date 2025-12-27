ETV Bharat / bharat

Top Congress Leaders Attend CWC Meet, Discuss Next Move Against Govt On G RAM G Law

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with LoP in the Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi, and party MPs Sonia Gandhi and KC Venugopal arrives for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Senior Congress leaders on Saturday assembled at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters at Indira Bhawan here to attend a crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee, the party's highest decision-making body.

The high-level meeting chaired by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has in presence Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and several senior leaders of the party including MP Shashi Tharoor. Besides chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states of Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh are in attendance. Presidents of Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC) are also present at the meeting.

The leaders are reportedly deliberating on the current political situation in the country and discussing the party's further course of action against the Central government after it replaced the UPA-era rural employment scheme Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA) with the new Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB-G RAM G).

The crucial meeting comes ahead of next year's assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and the leaders are expected to deliberate on the party strategy.