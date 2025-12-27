Top Congress Leaders Attend CWC Meet, Discuss Next Move Against Govt On G RAM G Law
The crucial CWC meeting comes ahead of next year's assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 12:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Senior Congress leaders on Saturday assembled at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters at Indira Bhawan here to attend a crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee, the party's highest decision-making body.
The high-level meeting chaired by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has in presence Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and several senior leaders of the party including MP Shashi Tharoor. Besides chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states of Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh are in attendance. Presidents of Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC) are also present at the meeting.
The leaders are reportedly deliberating on the current political situation in the country and discussing the party's further course of action against the Central government after it replaced the UPA-era rural employment scheme Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA) with the new Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB-G RAM G).
The crucial meeting comes ahead of next year's assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and the leaders are expected to deliberate on the party strategy.
The buzz suggests that the grand old party is set to finalise its action plan to counter the government after it repealed the MGNREGA, 2005. The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill that replaced the UPA-era MGNREGA was passed during the recently concluded winter session of Parliament. President Droupadi Murmu has already given her assent to it.
The Congress and other Opposition parties have taken strong exception to the new law replacing MGNREGA, stating that it is an "insult to Mahatma Gandhi" as his name has been removed from its title. The new law makes a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment in a financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work. However, instead of being a Central scheme, the new law provides that the Centre and the states will have to share a 60:40 per cent ratio funding for the scheme.
The CWC meeting is currently underway. Further details are awaited.
