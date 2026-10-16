ETV Bharat / bharat

'Too Little, Too Late': Cong Slams EC After Its 'Readable' Electoral Rolls 'U-Turn'

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at the Election Commission after it emerged that the poll body will provide "readable" electoral rolls to parties for the first time, saying the "U-turn" was "too little, too late".

The opposition party slammed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and said the damage he had done under "Modi-Shah's instructions" will not be undone by now doing a "U-turn" via notification.

"Gyanu, it's not enough bro. You must resign and turn approver. The damage you have done under Modi-Shah's instructions will not be undone by now doing a U-Turn via notification," Congress general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal said.

"We have been demanding machine-readable voter rolls since 2025. Transparency is the bare minimum, not something that absolves you of past crimes," he said on X.

The massive "vote chori" that has disenfranchised 13 crore Indians is an "act of treason", he claimed. "You must step aside and there must be a wholesale reform in the electoral process, beginning with a reversal of the dubious SIR and a change in the EC's appointments process," Venugopal said.

"Too little, too late," he added. The Election Commission on Thursday ordered holding the annual special summary revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in 17 states and Union territories, including those where assembly polls are due "early next year".