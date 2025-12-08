ETV Bharat / bharat

Analysis: Too Big To Fail? IndiGo Crisis Exposes Risks In Indian Aviation

New Delhi: A wave of flight cancellations by IndiGo, India's largest airline, sparked a week of chaos and grounded tens of thousands of passengers, laying bare the risks of having a duopoly-like situation in the world's fastest-growing aviation market.

For years, IndiGo with a 65% domestic market share has helped Indians realise their dreams of flying -- an aspiration shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who once said those "in slippers should also be seen in aircraft." The airline became the poster child of the nation's aviation boom in recent years, with its promise of low fares and on-time performance.

But last week changed it all: IndiGo cancelled at least 2,000 flights because of a shortage of pilots after it failed to plan adequately for new rules limiting how many hours they work. That upended vacation plans, weddings and flooded social media with photos and videos of luggage piling up at terminals -- scenes never witnessed in India's aviation history.

IndiGo's woes come at a critical time for the airline and the industry. Rival Air India, which commands a 27% market share and was owned by the government until 2022, has for years faced complaints of an ageing fleet and poor service, and is battling tighter scrutiny since a June crash killed 260 people.

IndiGo has said it hopes to return to normalcy in the coming days, but its troubles have drawn warnings from both politicians and aviation experts. The crisis has raised concerns about the risks of over reliance on a single carrier and whether the airline is really too big to fail.

The government stepped in swiftly, relaxing rules on pilot fatigue management to ease the disruptions. IndiGo has repeatedly apologised but has not disclosed financial losses from the crisis.

"IndiGo's size has grown to the point where operational setbacks pose systemic risk," said Harsh Vardhan, chairman of Starair Consulting. If IndiGo or Air India get into "trouble, there will be mayhem in Indian aviation ... the government needs to reduce jet fuel taxes and encourage more competition," he added.

IndiGo's Dominance In India

Airline duopolies exist in a few countries, such as Australia and Canada. Even China, the world's second most-populous nation, has three state-owned carriers, and several private ones.

India's aviation market is not a duopoly in the strictest sense but analysts say that 92% market share of IndiGo and Air India - including its low-cost Air India Express - means it is a duopoly-like situation and creates vulnerabilities. On many routes connecting smaller towns, IndiGo holds a monopoly.

"A country cannot grow robustly with duopolies, or effective monopolies, in any sector," G.R. Gopinath, founder of now-defunct low-cost airline Air Deccan, wrote in a weekend editorial in the Economic Times newspaper.

Despite government efforts to expand airports and simplify operations rules, few carriers have succeeded. High taxes, fierce competition and supply-chain snags have driven airlines like Kingfisher, Jet Airways and Go First into bankruptcy in recent years.