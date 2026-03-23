ETV Bharat / bharat

Token Of Love: Women Lead With Gold, Children With Piggy Banks As Kashmiris Donate Crores To Iran

People collect donations at a religious centre to provide aid for war-hit victims of the Iran crisis, in Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, March 23, 2026. ( PTI )

By Mir Farhat/Neeta Kolhatkar Srinagar/New Delhi: Sibtain Ali, a young Kashmir resident, is among the thousands of people from the Valley who are donating money, gold and other valuable items to Iran as the country fights a war with America and Israel. While the total value of the donations is yet to be tallied, preliminary inputs suggest it could run in hundreds of crores as people have come out in large numbers, many offering their life savings to help support the war-hit Iranians. From Sunday, residents in Shia-populated areas of the Valley began donating cash, gold, copper utensils and even parcels of land. The donation drive began voluntarily when residents in Shia-populated areas came out to collect the money for the war-hit people of Iran. People collect donations at a religious centre to provide aid for war-hit victims of the Iran crisis, in Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, March 23, 2026. (PTI) In Srinagar, such donation drives were conducted in Zadibal, Hassanabad, Shalimar, Qamarwari, Lawaypora, and Bemina localities. Similar drives were carried out in Budgam, the district with the largest Shia population in Kashmir, Bandipora and Baramulla districts. "Iran is fighting the war alone, and its leaders have made ultimate sacrifices. The people there are facing difficulties in daily life. So, we in Kashmir are donating to support them," Ali told ETV Bharat in Zadibal, a Shia-dominated area in Srinagar city. The zeal to help Iran, an ideological and spiritual centre of the Shia sect, has been such that even children have come out with their piggy banks to contribute to the ongoing drive. Women, in particular, contributed generously by donating gold jewellery, copper utensils, and other household items. Some families offered livestock. A woman donated gold kept as a memento of her husband, who died 28 years ago.