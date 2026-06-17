ETV Bharat / bharat

Let’s Build A Drug-Free India Together, Union Minister Urges Stakeholders

New Delhi: Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, on Wednesday called upon all stakeholders to actively contribute towards creating a drug-free society.

Kumar’s request came after he virtually inaugurated the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Saptah’ under the theme ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan – Viksit Bharat Ki Pehchaan’, as part of the nationwide observance of the upcoming International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The event witnessed the participation of hundreds of stakeholders from across the country, demonstrating a unified national dedication to reducing drug demand and realising the vision of a ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’.

In his address, the minister underlined the importance of community participation, youth engagement and inter-ministerial convergence in combating substance abuse.

Emphasising that achieving the vision of a developed India requires healthy, aware and empowered citizens, Kumar urged all stakeholders to play an active role in fostering a drug-free society.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government has adopted a comprehensive and coordinated approach toward reducing drug demand, which is yielding positive results.

The minister further said to address drug abuse, not only government action is necessary, but active community participation and social responsibility are also essential.