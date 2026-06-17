Let’s Build A Drug-Free India Together, Union Minister Urges Stakeholders
Union Minister Virendra Kumar launched ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Saptah,’ urging active community participation to build a drug-free India through awareness and volunteer-driven initiatives, .
Published : June 17, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, on Wednesday called upon all stakeholders to actively contribute towards creating a drug-free society.
Kumar’s request came after he virtually inaugurated the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Saptah’ under the theme ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan – Viksit Bharat Ki Pehchaan’, as part of the nationwide observance of the upcoming International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
The event witnessed the participation of hundreds of stakeholders from across the country, demonstrating a unified national dedication to reducing drug demand and realising the vision of a ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’.
In his address, the minister underlined the importance of community participation, youth engagement and inter-ministerial convergence in combating substance abuse.
Emphasising that achieving the vision of a developed India requires healthy, aware and empowered citizens, Kumar urged all stakeholders to play an active role in fostering a drug-free society.
He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government has adopted a comprehensive and coordinated approach toward reducing drug demand, which is yielding positive results.
The minister further said to address drug abuse, not only government action is necessary, but active community participation and social responsibility are also essential.
Activities to be held under 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Saptah’
Over the next 10 days, a wide range of awareness and community mobilisation activities will be organised across the country. These include pledge drives, awareness rallies, youth engagement programmes, competitions, webinars, cultural activities, street plays, social media campaigns and outreach initiatives through schools, colleges, Panchayati Raj institutions, MY Bharat volunteers, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and local leadership networks, as per the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has called upon all citizens to participate actively in the ongoing campaign, take the e-Pledge and join the movement as Nasha Mukti Mitrs, thereby contributing towards the shared national goal of a Nasha Mukt Bharat.
On the occasion, the minister also launched several initiatives, including the Personal Dashboard for Nasha Mukti Mitra (NMM), aimed at strengthening volunteer engagement and monitoring of grassroots activities.
The dashboard is expected to enhance citizen participation by enabling ‘Nasha Mukti Mitrs’ to track their contributions and engage more effectively in awareness and outreach activities.
He also launched a short film on ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’. The film highlighted the collective efforts being undertaken across the country for drug demand reduction.
During the programme, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment highlighted the significant progress achieved under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. It underlined the crucial role of states, union territories (UTs), educational institutions, community-based organisations and volunteers in sustaining the momentum of the campaign.
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