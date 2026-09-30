'Toeing Line Is One Thing, Bending Over Another': Supreme Court Slams UP Police Over Molestation FIR
A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva directed that the Station House Officer should be present on the next date of hearing.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 30, 2026 at 6:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday fired a barrage of questions at the Uttar Pradesh police regarding its probe in a molestation case and also criticized it for registering the case against an "unknown person" despite having arrested the accused on the spot.
The top court observed, "Toeing the line is one thing but bending over is another…" A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva was hearing a plea for the cancellation of anticipatory bail of an accused in a molestation case in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh.
Expressing its discontent with the state police, the bench orally observed that it may be disbanded and all investigations handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
"Toeing the line is one thing but bending over is another. And this kind of cover-up job? Less said the better…," observed the bench. It also directed the station house officer (SHO) to be present in the courtroom on the next date of hearing.
The bench further questioned the investigation, adding, "In everything, you have an agenda. How will people trust you if this is how you proceed with these matters?"
"It is better if we ask the CBI to step in and take over all UP Police investigations….”, observed the bench. The bench also orally observed that it might as well disband the UP Police.
"This nonsense has to stop at some point…," it orally observed. The petitioner claimed that the police registered an FIR against an "unknown" motorcycle rider, despite the suspect having been caught on the spot and handed over to the police.
The bench told the state’s counsel, "The FIR was registered against unknown persons? Why did you write unknown if the person was caught at the spot?
"Why did you register an FIR against an unknown motorcycle rider if he was caught at the spot? How will people trust the police?", observed the bench.
The petitioner also claimed that the police's preliminary report was biased and that the accused later received a clean chit.
The bench was informed that the motorcycle in question had no number plate when seized, but it was mysteriously assigned a registration number later during the probe.
Continuing to grill the state police, the bench observed, "You catch the accused at the spot, but you don't want to name him in the FIR. Perhaps, if the equation works out, you can substitute the name, bring in one of your own names….”
“You must have kept a list of accused in different FIRs; whoever has gotten a lesser number of FIRs you can include his name. Is that how it works there?" asked the bench.
After hearing submissions, the bench directed the police to file a fresh affidavit explaining why the name of the accused was not included in the FIR.
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