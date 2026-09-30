ETV Bharat / bharat

'Toeing Line Is One Thing, Bending Over Another': Supreme Court Slams UP Police Over Molestation FIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday fired a barrage of questions at the Uttar Pradesh police regarding its probe in a molestation case and also criticized it for registering the case against an "unknown person" despite having arrested the accused on the spot.

The top court observed, "Toeing the line is one thing but bending over is another…" A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva was hearing a plea for the cancellation of anticipatory bail of an accused in a molestation case in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh.

Expressing its discontent with the state police, the bench orally observed that it may be disbanded and all investigations handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"Toeing the line is one thing but bending over is another. And this kind of cover-up job? Less said the better…," observed the bench. It also directed the station house officer (SHO) to be present in the courtroom on the next date of hearing.

The bench further questioned the investigation, adding, "In everything, you have an agenda. How will people trust you if this is how you proceed with these matters?"

"It is better if we ask the CBI to step in and take over all UP Police investigations….”, observed the bench. The bench also orally observed that it might as well disband the UP Police.

"This nonsense has to stop at some point…," it orally observed. The petitioner claimed that the police registered an FIR against an "unknown" motorcycle rider, despite the suspect having been caught on the spot and handed over to the police.