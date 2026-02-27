ETV Bharat / bharat

'Hold Polls In Delhi Now, Will Quit Politics If BJP Wins Over 10 Seats', Kejriwal, Dares Centre After Excise Case Acquittal

By Ashutosh Jha

New Delhi: Within hours of the verdict acquitting him in the Delhi excise policy case, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference, striking an emotional yet aggressive tone and launching a direct political attack on the Central Government. The Rouse Avenue Court acquitted Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and all 23 accused in the controversial case.

Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing the press conference, said, “Hold elections in Delhi now and see what happens. If the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins more than 10 seats, I will quit politics.”

He said, “The only way to remove Kejriwal now is to get him killed. Otherwise, the Prime Minister should do a thousand times more development work than what the Aam Aadmi Party has done.”

Describing the verdict as the “biggest victory of honesty,” Kejriwal framed the court’s decision not just as legal relief but as moral vindication.

‘Today Will Be Written In Golden Letters’

Beginning his address by thanking the judiciary, Kejriwal said, “Today will be written in golden letters in the history of Indian democracy. I especially thank the judge who showed courage and stood by the truth despite pressure. The court has made it clear that the entire case was based only on assumptions and false testimonies.”

He also expressed gratitude to the legal team that represented him in court.

‘I Earned Honesty, Not Money’

Kejriwal asserted that his political journey was rooted in integrity. He said, “I have not earned money in my life; I have earned honesty. Today, the court’s order has proved that Kejriwal is kattar imaandar, Manish Sisodia is kattar imaandar, Sanjay Singh is kattar imaandar, and the Aam Aadmi Party is an honest party.”

Responding to questions about his silence after being released from jail, he said, “People asked why I was quiet after coming out. I am not just a politician; it affects me when I am jailed and when my family is targeted. I decided I would speak only after being proven innocent before the entire country. Today, a huge burden has been lifted from my heart.”

‘A Political Conspiracy To Break AAP’