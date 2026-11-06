'Today, Panchayati Schemes. Tomorrow, Rations?': Rahul Gandhi On Stopping Aadhar To Identify Beneficiaries
Using video of Union Minister Lalan Singh saying government planning move to EPIC, biometrics for schemes, the LoP attacks the government on SIR, "vote chori".
Published : November 6, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, fired yet another salvo at the Central government, as part of his relentless criticism of the Election Commission of India's (ECI's) phased, ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which has left crores of potential electors out of the voters' list across several states.
Days after Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (popularly known as Lalan Singh) of the JD(U) made statements regarding beneficiary identification for government welfare schemes at the National Workshop on the People’s Plan Campaign 2026–27 in New Delhi — announcing that the government was in the process of formalising a move away from the existing Aadhar (UID) cards for identifying beneficiaries, to using voter ID (EPIC) and biometrics — the LoP made a scathing post on X, calling the move a conspiracy.
Attaching the video of the Minister's statement — which has already gone viral — the Congress leader wrote: "Modi government minister's announcement - Benefits of schemes will now be determined not by Aadhar, but by Voter ID. The conspiracy runs very deep — take your time to understand it. Under the guise of SIR, millions of names are being struck off voter lists — if not stopped, even more will be removed."
Gandhi, who had already alleged that this move was in the offing, further wrote: "Whose names are being targeted the most? Those who are furious with the BJP. Voter lists should be in the hands of an impartial Election Commission — but now they're in the hands of Modi government employee Gyanesh Kumar, whose collusion with the BJP in vote theft we've caught red-handed with evidence."
Advancing the allegation of vote "chori (theft)" and larger "conspiracy", he also said, "The preparation is underway to craft such a list where the majority is always BJP's — and now that very list will decide whether you get scheme benefits or not. Anyone who decided yesterday that the BJP must go — will have their names cherry-picked and struck off. Name struck — vote gone. Vote gone — rights gone. And just like that, you'll become invisible citizens of a hijacked democracy — where the people don't elect the government, the government selects its people."
With BJP governments across states like Bihar and West Bengal having already begun implementing such a move, Gandhi wrote, "Today, Panchayati Raj schemes. Tomorrow, rations? Pensions? MGNREGA? Housing? Scholarships? Reservations? This isn't politics to win elections — it's an arrangement to steal elections and a permanent setup to cling to power. Voting is your right, not a condition. A poor person's pension cannot be enslaved to their voter card. This isn't just vote theft — it's rights theft. We won't let this happen."
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