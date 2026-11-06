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'Today, Panchayati Schemes. Tomorrow, Rations?': Rahul Gandhi On Stopping Aadhar To Identify Beneficiaries

Rahul Gandhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, fired yet another salvo at the Central government, as part of his relentless criticism of the Election Commission of India's (ECI's) phased, ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which has left crores of potential electors out of the voters' list across several states.

Days after Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (popularly known as Lalan Singh) of the JD(U) made statements regarding beneficiary identification for government welfare schemes at the National Workshop on the People’s Plan Campaign 2026–27 in New Delhi — announcing that the government was in the process of formalising a move away from the existing Aadhar (UID) cards for identifying beneficiaries, to using voter ID (EPIC) and biometrics — the LoP made a scathing post on X, calling the move a conspiracy.