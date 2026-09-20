ETV Bharat / bharat

Tobacco-Related Oral Cancer Among Women Declining In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The incidence of tobacco-related oral cancer among women has declined in Tamil Nadu, even as the overall number of cancer cases in the state continues to rise, according to Professor Kannan of the Department of Oncology, Madras Medical College.

Gutkha, pan masala and other tobacco products have been banned in Tamil Nadu since 2013 under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The state government has also been taking measures to track and reduce the incidence of cancer. The Tamil Nadu government and Adyar Cancer Institute jointly maintain a Cancer Incidence Register to document cancer cases across the state.

In 2018, the state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Adyar Cancer Institute to ensure systematic documentation of cancer cases. Patient details are recorded irrespective of the hospital where they receive treatment or the number of hospitals they visit.

Tamil Nadu Cancer Cases (ETV Bharat Graphics)

According to the cancer registry, 78,678 people were newly diagnosed with cancer in Tamil Nadu in 2019, including 35,826 men and 42,852 women. The number increased to 87,156 new cases in 2023, comprising 37,931 men and 49,225 women. The registry estimates that the number could rise to 99,693 new cases by 2028, including 44,048 men and 55,645 women.

Oral cancer, which can affect areas including the tongue, gums and tissues around the teeth, was diagnosed in 2,662 people in 2019, including 1,762 men and 900 women. In 2023, the number rose to 3,903 cases, comprising 2,629 men and 1,274 women. The number is projected to reach 4,112 cases by 2028, including 2,812 men and 1,300 women. In 2023, Chennai recorded 378 oral cancer cases, while Thanjavur reported 337 cases.

Cancer of the floor of the mouth was reported in 170 people in 2019, including 147 men and 23 women. In 2023, the number increased to 227 cases, including 191 men and 36 women. The number is projected to be 222 new cases in 2028.