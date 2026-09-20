Tobacco-Related Oral Cancer Among Women Declining In Tamil Nadu
The state government is also promoting cancer awareness under its Integrated Cancer Programme, reports S Ravichandran
Published : September 20, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Chennai: The incidence of tobacco-related oral cancer among women has declined in Tamil Nadu, even as the overall number of cancer cases in the state continues to rise, according to Professor Kannan of the Department of Oncology, Madras Medical College.
Gutkha, pan masala and other tobacco products have been banned in Tamil Nadu since 2013 under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
The state government has also been taking measures to track and reduce the incidence of cancer. The Tamil Nadu government and Adyar Cancer Institute jointly maintain a Cancer Incidence Register to document cancer cases across the state.
In 2018, the state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Adyar Cancer Institute to ensure systematic documentation of cancer cases. Patient details are recorded irrespective of the hospital where they receive treatment or the number of hospitals they visit.
According to the cancer registry, 78,678 people were newly diagnosed with cancer in Tamil Nadu in 2019, including 35,826 men and 42,852 women. The number increased to 87,156 new cases in 2023, comprising 37,931 men and 49,225 women. The registry estimates that the number could rise to 99,693 new cases by 2028, including 44,048 men and 55,645 women.
Oral cancer, which can affect areas including the tongue, gums and tissues around the teeth, was diagnosed in 2,662 people in 2019, including 1,762 men and 900 women. In 2023, the number rose to 3,903 cases, comprising 2,629 men and 1,274 women. The number is projected to reach 4,112 cases by 2028, including 2,812 men and 1,300 women. In 2023, Chennai recorded 378 oral cancer cases, while Thanjavur reported 337 cases.
Cancer of the floor of the mouth was reported in 170 people in 2019, including 147 men and 23 women. In 2023, the number increased to 227 cases, including 191 men and 36 women. The number is projected to be 222 new cases in 2028.
Professor Kannan said tobacco consumption is a major concern and can increase the risk of several serious health problems, including cancer, lung damage, and heart attacks. "The incidence of cancer is increasing due to the use of tobacco products. In particular, there is a possibility of cancer, lung damage and heart attack," he said.
He said the number of people seeking treatment for tobacco-related problems continues to rise, despite ongoing government awareness campaigns.
According to Kannan, while tobacco use along with betel nut has declined compared with the past, tobacco consumption remains prevalent among men and workers in certain occupations. He said awareness efforts need to continue to help people quit tobacco use.
The government is also promoting cancer awareness under its Integrated Cancer Programme. Campaigns are being conducted at locations including parking areas, bus stops and colleges.
Kannan said local groups could also help identify people who have quit tobacco, support those who continue to use it and connect them with treatment and cessation services.
Kannan said early detection plays an important role in cancer treatment. He said Stage 1 and Stage 2 cancers can generally be treated more effectively, while treatment becomes more difficult in advanced stages. "For Stage 3, there is a high chance of trying to cure it. If it comes to Stage 4, it cannot be cured. But with the new drugs that have come recently, their life expectancy can only be increased," he said.
He added that patients are being provided modern treatment options, including robotic surgery, where appropriate. Screening programmes are also being conducted for the early detection of cervical, breast and oral cancers.
Kannan said awareness about cancer has improved in recent years, with more people now coming forward for screening and treatment. "Earlier, if people knew they had cancer, they would not come for tests and treatment. Now, there is awareness and more people are coming for treatment," he said.
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