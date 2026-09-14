Tobacco Plays Havoc With Lives Of Users In The Northeast
Districts in the region have the highest age-adjusted cancer incidence among men and women in India, reports Kulogita Saud.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Guwahati: Tobacco addiction is playing havoc with the lives of users in the Northeast. Tobacco in the form of cigarettes, bidis, gutkha, jarda, khaini, pan masala, etc. is leading to cancer and other ailments in a large number of people.
The B. Borooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati serves as a main centre for cancer treatment, research and training in the Northeast. A total of 9,810 cancer patients were diagnosed at the Institute from various parts of the Northeast last year. Experts say that cancers associated with tobacco and gutkha use include lips, tongue, mouth, pharynx, oesophagus, stomach, liver, paranasal sinuses, larynx, lungs, uterine cervix, kidneys and bladder.
In 2023, 10,739 cancer cases were diagnosed at the Institute, where tobacco use accounted for 48% of the cases. Of these, 1,196 were cases of oral cancer caused by tobacco use. This was 11.1% of the total number of cancer cases and 23.2% of the cancers associated with tobacco use.
The 2020 National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) report pointed to Kamrup district of Assam having the highest incidence of oral cancer. It registered 13.8 cancer cases per 1,00,000 population.
The National Cancer Registration Program (NCRP) report for the same year said that East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya ranked third in the incidence of oral cancer among the Population Based Cancer Registries (PBCRs) in India. This was prevalent in both males and females, where the cancer rate was 6.9 and 5.8 per 1,00,000 people, respectively.
The Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), which runs 12 cancer treatment centres in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Shillong, Diphu, Jorhat, Golaghat, Darang, Tinsukia, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur and Tezpur, diagnosed 26,528 cancer patients between June 2025 and May 2026.
Lt. Col. Pranab Bhuyan, Assistant Medical Superintendent at Assam Cancer Institute run by ACCF, disclosed that the incidence of oral cancer is 25.18%.
Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Pathik has been striving continuously to get people to give up tobacco use. The organisation conducts extensive awareness campaigns in May every year through drama, street plays, mime, art and wall painting.
"We are trying to build a tobacco-free society and aim to raise awareness among at least one person a day," said Pathik’s Director Victor Rajkumar.
"Currently, 60% to 65% of cancers in the country are caused by tobacco use. Cigarette smoking has decreased but gutkha use has increased," he said while expressing displeasure with celebrities advertising gutkha for money despite knowing its harmful effects. He also stated that while the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) was enacted in 2003 to curb tobacco use in India, there is hardly any adherence to the law.
Dipshikha Foundation is another organisation working in the field of cancer awareness and treatment in Assam for many years. According to the agency, the North East has the highest incidence of cancer in the country. Mizoram has the highest lifetime risk of cancer at 21.1% for men and 18.9% for women.
Founder of the organisation, Devashish Sharma disclosed that Aizawl district in Mizoram has the highest age-adjusted cancer incidence among men in India. The district tops the list with 269.4 cancer cases per 1,00,000 population. This is followed by the East Khasi Hills in Meghalaya and the Kamrup in Assam. In terms of women, Papumpare in Arunachal Pradesh tops the country with 219.8 cancer cases per 100,000 population. This is followed by Aizawl.
Oral, lung, stomach and prostate cancer are more common in men, while breast, cervical, ovarian and stomach cancer are more common in women. East Khasi Hills district has the highest rate of oesophageal cancer in the country.
The Deepshikha Foundation has been carrying out awareness campaigns regularly. "Cancer of the oral cavity is increasing in the Northeast mainly due to smokeless or smoked tobacco. Usually, a person can put three fingers in his mouth. But after a red or white coating, the mouth gradually cannot open much, and cancer starts slowly. The youth who use pan masala or gutkha later become drug addicts," said Devashish while adding that the increasing incidence of drug addiction has further complicated the problem.
The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) and Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) reports say that India continues to bear the burden of tobacco-related diseases and deaths, with 60,000 to 70,000 new cases of oral cancer being diagnosed in the country every year. About 40,000 people die from the disease annually.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has also stated that the economic burden of tobacco-related diseases and deaths in India in 2017-18, including health care costs and loss of productivity, was around Rs 1.77 lakh crore.
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