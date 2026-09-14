ETV Bharat / bharat

Tobacco Plays Havoc With Lives Of Users In The Northeast

Guwahati: Tobacco addiction is playing havoc with the lives of users in the Northeast. Tobacco in the form of cigarettes, bidis, gutkha, jarda, khaini, pan masala, etc. is leading to cancer and other ailments in a large number of people.

The B. Borooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati serves as a main centre for cancer treatment, research and training in the Northeast. A total of 9,810 cancer patients were diagnosed at the Institute from various parts of the Northeast last year. Experts say that cancers associated with tobacco and gutkha use include lips, tongue, mouth, pharynx, oesophagus, stomach, liver, paranasal sinuses, larynx, lungs, uterine cervix, kidneys and bladder.

In 2023, 10,739 cancer cases were diagnosed at the Institute, where tobacco use accounted for 48% of the cases. Of these, 1,196 were cases of oral cancer caused by tobacco use. This was 11.1% of the total number of cancer cases and 23.2% of the cancers associated with tobacco use.

B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati (ETV Bharat)

The 2020 National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) report pointed to Kamrup district of Assam having the highest incidence of oral cancer. It registered 13.8 cancer cases per 1,00,000 population.

The National Cancer Registration Program (NCRP) report for the same year said that East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya ranked third in the incidence of oral cancer among the Population Based Cancer Registries (PBCRs) in India. This was prevalent in both males and females, where the cancer rate was 6.9 and 5.8 per 1,00,000 people, respectively.

The Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), which runs 12 cancer treatment centres in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Shillong, Diphu, Jorhat, Golaghat, Darang, Tinsukia, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur and Tezpur, diagnosed 26,528 cancer patients between June 2025 and May 2026.

Lt. Col. Pranab Bhuyan, Assistant Medical Superintendent at Assam Cancer Institute run by ACCF, disclosed that the incidence of oral cancer is 25.18%.