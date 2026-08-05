ETV Bharat / bharat

'To Strengthen Democratic Participation' ECI To Launch Electoral Literacy Club 2.0

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to formally launch Electoral Literacy Club 2.0 on August 17 in a program headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The initiative is aimed at further familiarizing the students across the country with electoral processes through different activities.

Electoral Literacy Clubs, is one of the key initiatives under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) that have played an important role in introducing students to democratic values, the electoral process, and the role and functioning of the ECI.

The poll panel’s SVEEP Division is responsible for undertaking various Information, Education and Communication(IEC) initiatives aimed at enhancing electoral literacy, strengthening democratic participation, and promoting informed electoral engagement among all stakeholders.

Referring to the Electoral Literacy Club 2.0, sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat that the revamped version is being launched while taking note of the rapidly evolving communication ecosystem, changing media consumption patterns, increasing reliance on digital platforms, and the need for sustained, structured and direct engagement with young electors and grassroots stakeholders, as there is a need to reposition and strengthen the programme.

They said Electoral Literacy Club 2.0 reimagines Electoral Literacy Clubs as a digitally enabled, structured and continuously engaging framework for establishing Electoral Literacy Clubs across schools, colleges and universities, enabling them to undertake year-round activities for promoting electoral awareness, democratic participation and informed citizen engagement.

Sources said the initiative will also serve as an effective platform for disseminating information and creating awareness about various stages of the electoral process, including electoral registration, polling, counting, the ECINet App, and other key initiatives of the poll panel.