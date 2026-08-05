'To Strengthen Democratic Participation' ECI To Launch Electoral Literacy Club 2.0
The ECI will launch Electoral Literacy Club 2.0 on August 17 to enhance electoral awareness and democratic participation among students nationwide, reports Santu Das
Published : August 5, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to formally launch Electoral Literacy Club 2.0 on August 17 in a program headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The initiative is aimed at further familiarizing the students across the country with electoral processes through different activities.
Electoral Literacy Clubs, is one of the key initiatives under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) that have played an important role in introducing students to democratic values, the electoral process, and the role and functioning of the ECI.
The poll panel’s SVEEP Division is responsible for undertaking various Information, Education and Communication(IEC) initiatives aimed at enhancing electoral literacy, strengthening democratic participation, and promoting informed electoral engagement among all stakeholders.
Referring to the Electoral Literacy Club 2.0, sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat that the revamped version is being launched while taking note of the rapidly evolving communication ecosystem, changing media consumption patterns, increasing reliance on digital platforms, and the need for sustained, structured and direct engagement with young electors and grassroots stakeholders, as there is a need to reposition and strengthen the programme.
They said Electoral Literacy Club 2.0 reimagines Electoral Literacy Clubs as a digitally enabled, structured and continuously engaging framework for establishing Electoral Literacy Clubs across schools, colleges and universities, enabling them to undertake year-round activities for promoting electoral awareness, democratic participation and informed citizen engagement.
Sources said the initiative will also serve as an effective platform for disseminating information and creating awareness about various stages of the electoral process, including electoral registration, polling, counting, the ECINet App, and other key initiatives of the poll panel.
In this regard, they said it is being proposed to organise 1-2 day State/ Union Territory-level outreach programmes involving students from schools, colleges and universities, along with Principals, Vice-Chancellors, faculty members and other representatives of educational institutions.
Sources said these programmes are envisaged as the launch and introductory platform for Electoral Literacy Club 2.0 and interaction with important stakeholders like Booth level officers (BLOs) while simultaneously serving as a comprehensive awareness, outreach and publicity campaign regarding electoral literacy and democratic participation, electoral processes and citizen services, key initiatives, features and public utility of the ECINet App, among others.
They said the proposed activities are communication-centric in nature and are designed primarily for public information dissemination, awareness generation, and stakeholder outreach.
"Electoral Literacy Club 2.0" will be formally launched on August 17. It is likely to be launched by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Patna (Bihar),” sources said.
They further said, “Different activities will be held in different states/union territories under the Electoral Literacy Club 2.0. " Participation certificates would be provided, while the best performer would be honoured on National Voters Day at the DEO level, CEO level functions and selected few would be called by the ECI in Delhi to attend the main function, which will be graced by the President.”
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