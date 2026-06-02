To Overhaul Delhi Healthcare System, CM Rekha Gupta Transfers Over 40 Doctors, Officials In Central Procurement Agency & Other Offices
Promises that procurement of medicines and equipment will become more transparent, accountable and efficient, reaffirms commitment to Delhi residents, reports Rahul Chauhan.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government has undertaken a major administrative reshuffle within the Central Procurement Agency (CPA), under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, by transferring over 40 medical, paramedical, and administrative officers and employees. Afterwards, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said this move will make the capital's healthcare services more robust, transparent, accountable, and efficient. She also emphasised that providing superior medical facilities to Delhi residents is a firm commitment of her government, which won't tolerate any negligence or indiscipline in this regard.
The CM also added that 10 doctors, including CPA Head of Office Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, have been transferred. In addition, 20 employees have been transferred to strengthen paramedical services. This group includes pharmacists, Junior Medical Lab Technicians, Lab Attendants, and drivers, among others. A further 10 employees, holding positions at the level of Section Officer, Senior Assistant, and Junior Assistant, have also been transferred to enhance efficiency in administrative operations. In addition, several other staff members at the CPA have been relieved of their duties.
The status of officers and employees currently serving at the CPA was also assessed during this overhaul of human resources. In addition, data of employees who remain on the CPA's payroll but are currently deployed in other offices was also compiled, "to ensure a more effective utilisation of available resources".
The CM noted that the CPA serves as a pivotal hub within the Delhi government's healthcare infrastructure, overseeing the procurement and supply of medicines, medical equipment, and other essential health-related materials. To further enhance the efficiency of this system, experienced officers and employees from various hospitals and departments are being inducted into the agency.
As part of this process, 12 Medical Officers, drawn from various hospitals and healthcare institutions, have been posted to the CPA. This group comprises officers at the levels of Senior Medical Officer, Medical Officer, and Chief Medical Officer (CMO). It is being said that their deployment will further strengthen procurement, storage, supply, and administrative operations.
The CM said that to accelerate departmental operations, additional responsibilities have been assigned to various officials to oversee the management of the Project, Caretaking, and Stores & Procurement branches, as well as offices of the Computer Cell, Mobile Health Scheme, Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (PGMS), Right to Information (RTI), Child Rights, Health Melas, Hospital Coordination, and other key units. Necessary administrative arrangements have also been made to enhance the efficiency of operations related to the Stores & Procurement Branch, and the CPA.
CM Gupta affirmed that the Delhi government's objective is to provide every unit of the Health Department with necessary human resources, and to bolster institutional capacity. She added that the government is committed to ensuring that the system for the procurement and supply of medicines and medical supplies is fully robust, and that Delhi residents have access to superior and timely healthcare services.
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