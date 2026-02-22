ETV Bharat / bharat

To Oppose India-US Trade Deal, Farmers’ Group SKM Calls For Nationwide Village Meetings

New Delhi: Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of farmer unions in India, on Sunday urged farmers across the country to hold public meetings in villages before March 9, the first day of the next parliament session, to adopt an open letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu against the India-US trade deal.

Terming the trade agreement ‘dangerous’, the SKM letter appealed to the President to direct Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to sign the pact. “Farmers will hold a procession to the village post office and send the letter to the Rashtrapati Bhawan,” the amalgam’s media cell said in a statement.

In the open letter, the farmers' amalgam demands the sacking of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for agreeing to open India’s agriculture sector to multinational corporations. It also asks Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to withdraw a January 9 letter that instructed state governments to end bonuses for paddy and wheat farmers.