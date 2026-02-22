To Oppose India-US Trade Deal, Farmers’ Group SKM Calls For Nationwide Village Meetings
The SKM had demanded the sacking of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for agreeing to open India’s agriculture sector to multinational corporations.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of farmer unions in India, on Sunday urged farmers across the country to hold public meetings in villages before March 9, the first day of the next parliament session, to adopt an open letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu against the India-US trade deal.
Terming the trade agreement ‘dangerous’, the SKM letter appealed to the President to direct Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to sign the pact. “Farmers will hold a procession to the village post office and send the letter to the Rashtrapati Bhawan,” the amalgam’s media cell said in a statement.
In the open letter, the farmers' amalgam demands the sacking of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for agreeing to open India’s agriculture sector to multinational corporations. It also asks Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to withdraw a January 9 letter that instructed state governments to end bonuses for paddy and wheat farmers.
The SKM states that a framework for an interim agreement on India-US Trade outlining key terms highlights total surrender before the US Agriculture MNC giants by the Narendra Modi government.
Other key demands in open letter
- Protect Indian agriculture tariffs and non-tariff barriers on industrial and agricultural goods from being eliminated or reduced under the deal.
- Reject demands to stop importing competitively priced Russian crude oil and allow U.S. surveillance over oil purchases.
- Oppose the obligation to purchase $100 billion worth of U.S. energy, technology, food, and agricultural products annually.
- Maintain protection for domestic cotton farmers by reversing the withdrawal of the 11% cotton import duty that has harmed prices.
- Protect Indian farmers from imports of subsidised U.S. agricultural products such as apples, maize (corn), soybeans, dairy products, and wheat, which threaten local production.
- Preserve India’s sanitary, phytosanitary, subsidy, procurement, and food security measures threatened by U.S. demands to open markets and reduce input subsidies.
- Prevent the opening of Indian seed and agricultural input markets to U.S. agribusiness under the trade deal, safeguarding India’s biodiversity and farmer autonomy.
