ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Denies CJP Permission To Hold Protest, Turns Jantar Mantar Into Fortress

JCP Nupur Prasad during a press conference. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has denied the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) permission to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on October 10.

In view of potential disturbance, the law-and-order situation and public safety, the entire city — the New Delhi district in particular — has been turned into an impregnable fortress. The Delhi Police has warned of action against anyone protesting without authorisation.

On Friday, Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Range) Nupur Prasad announced at the Delhi Police Headquarters that permission for the proposed October 10 protest had not been granted. She outlined three main grounds for this decision: Violation of time frames: Prasad said that the application for the protest was submitted by CJP co-convener Sourav Das for the New Delhi district on October 7, 2026. Guidelines mandate that applications for organising any event or protest at Jantar Mantar must be submitted at least 10 days in advance. Due to the extremely short notice, the application failed to meet procedural requirements.

Disregard for past conduct and commitments: Prasad noted that the party had previously failed to adhere to the undertakings (affidavits) and legal directives agreed upon when permissions for earlier protests were granted.

Public safety and traffic management: Given the current circumstances, granting permission for this protest is not feasible when considering the need to maintain law and order, public safety, and traffic regulations in the New Delhi area. The Joint Commissioner said that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been invoked in the New Delhi area, imposing strict preventive restrictions to maintain public order. Anyone violating Section 163, engaging in vandalism, or damaging public property would face strict legal action in accordance with precedents set by the courts. The sensitivity of the situation arising from the protest scheduled for October 10 is evident from the fact that central and state security agencies have jointly established the most extensive security perimeter ever seen in the capital, Delhi. There has been a sudden, massive increase in the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the capital. Approximately 11,000 additional personnel have been deployed across various parts of Delhi, bringing the total number of central force personnel in the city to around 26,000. This is considered the largest deployment of central forces in Delhi since the 2020 riots.