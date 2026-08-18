ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar May Meet In Chennai Amid Fresh Cauvery Tensions

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar are likely to meet in Chennai on August 20 to discuss the Cauvery water-sharing dispute and Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project.

Shivakumar is scheduled to be in Chennai for the Southern Chief Ministers' Conference, and reports suggest that he and Vijay may hold a separate meeting on the sidelines of the programme to discuss the long-pending Cauvery dispute and the Mekedatu project. The proposed interaction between Vijay and Shivakumar assumes significance as the two states remain sharply divided over the Cauvery issue.

Tamil Nadu has opposed Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, while Karnataka has maintained that the project is important for its water and drinking-water requirements.

Amit Shah To Chair?

The meeting is expected to take place on the sidelines of the Southern Chief Ministers' Conference scheduled for August 19 and 20 at a private luxury hotel in Kovalam, on the outskirts of Chennai. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to preside over the meeting, which will bring together representatives from the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy are among those expected to attend. Chief Ministers and senior representatives from all five participating states are expected to take part.

The conference is likely to take up several issues concerning the southern states, including inter-state river-water disputes, border issues, law and order, border-related matters, law and order, development and parliamentary delimitation all requiring coordination between the states and the Centre.