Good Judgment, Says DMK Leader On SC Verdict On Governors

File - Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin speaks to the media, at Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Headquarters in Chennai, as his son and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, looks on. ( ANI )

Chennai: The ruling DMK on Thursday termed the verdict of the Supreme Court on Governors as a "good judgement" and that it would be useful in other cases involving powers of the gubernatorial post.

Senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan said that if the state assembly elected by the people of Tamil Nadu had passed a resolution, the Governor has to accept it.

"If he finds anything which is contradicting the provisions of the Constitution, he may seek clarifications. He cannot deny any bill. He cannot say this bill cannot be passed. He has no authority," Elangovan told PTI videos.

"Even the President is elected by the MLAs and MPs. Vice President is elected by the MPs. Prime Minister is elected. The governor is appointed. So his duty is to see that whether any Bill passed by the Assembly is in consonance with the constitutional provisions," he said.

Governor can only seek clarification on a bill. "He cannot reject a bill," he said.

"And if the Government gives a clarification, he has to accept it. But this Governor is adamant." he said in an apparent reference to R N Ravi.