ETV Bharat / bharat

TN: PMO Allows Registration Of Cases Against 2 IAS Officers, Ex-Minister, In Road Tender Irregularity Case

Chennai: The Union government has informed the Madras High Court that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has granted permission to register cases against two IAS officers in connection with the tender irregularity case involving former state minister S P Velumani of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

It is alleged that irregularities amounting to Rs 98.25 crore occurred during the allocation of tenders for road works in the Chennai and Coimbatore Municipal Corporations between 2014 and 2018, when AIADMK was in power.

The matter came up for hearing before Justice N Anand Venkatesh on September 16. During the proceedings, Sushil Kumar Patel, Joint Secretary in the Centre's Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), appeared via video conference. He stated that the authority to grant legal sanction for initiating criminal proceedings against all-India service IAS officers rests solely with the PMO.

In this case, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has prepared a chargesheet against Velumani and two IAS officers: K S Kandasamy, the then Deputy Commissioner (Works) of the Greater Chennai Corporation; and K Vijaya Karthikeyan, the former Commissioner of the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation.

The Union government assured the court that the thousands of pages of documents submitted by the Tamil Nadu government are being reviewed and have been forwarded to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) for their opinion; subsequently, the documents will be sent to the PMO for final approval. Taking note of this, the High Court directed that the process for granting sanction to prosecute the IAS officers be completed within two months. It also ordered the filing of an affidavit detailing the actions taken since November 2025 and adjourned the case to November 12.

The matter came up for hearing again today before Justice Anand Venkatesh. The Tamil Nadu government informed the court that the PMO had granted sanction to prosecute the two IAS officers, and that the Union government had communicated this approval to the Public Department via email on November 11.

Expressing his anguish, the judge remarked that this case serves as a prime example of the immense effort required to obtain sanction to prosecute IAS officers in criminal matters. He observed that while the state machinery acts swiftly against the poor, it consistently fails to take action against those who are influential. He added that this court had to struggle significantly to reach a resolution in this case.

Furthermore, the judge directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to immediately register a case and commence an investigation, now that the sanction to prosecute the two IAS officers has been granted. The DVAC is required to submit its reports to the concerned trial court. The hearing was adjourned, with the court ordering DVAC to provide an update on the actions taken by December 4.