'TN Minus 11, UP Plus 13': Yogendra Yadav On How Delimitation Would Affect States; Chidambaram Too Flags 'Mischievous' Move
Chidamabaram claimed Southern States will find their representation reduced from 24.3% to 20.7%.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 10:22 AM IST
Battle lines have been drawn between the government and the opposition over the delimitation bill to be taken up during the special Parliament sitting set to begin from Thursday, with leaders pointing out how the proposed plan would impact the share of states in the lower house.
While politician and psephologist Yogendra Yadav shared his calculations of the expected losses and gains of the states, former finance minister P Chidambaram said his apprehensions "have proved right".
For the unversed, the government plans to increase Lok Sabha seats to a maximum of 850 (of which 815 go to states and 35 to Union Territories) from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise to be carried out based on the last published census.
"The apprehensions I had voiced in the last week have proved right. When the strength of the Lok Sabha is increased by 50% from 543 to 815, the strength of TN will seemingly increase from 39 to 58. But this is an illusion. When delimitation takes place, it will reduce to 46. Uttar Pradesh's strength will first increase from 80 to 120 and, after delimitation, it will further increase to roughly 140,” Chidambaram said in a post on X Thursday morning.
The apprehensions I had voiced in the last week have proved right— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 15, 2026
When the strength of the Lok Sabha is increased by 50% from 543 to 815, the strength of TN will seemingly increase from 39 to 58. But this is an illusion. When delimitation takes place, it will reduce to 46
Uttar…
The Southern States that currently have a representation of 24.3% will find their representation reduced to 20.7%, the senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member said. “This is a mischievous, diabolical move to radically alter the federal balance. This must be OPPOSED,” he added.
Meanwhile, Yogendra Yadav shared a table he termed as his “revised calculation” of how the delimitation proposed in the bills would affect the share of states in the Lok Sabha.
“The political pattern of losers and gainers maps almost perfectly on areas of BJP’s weakness and strength,” Yadav said.
“Assumptions: Total seats: 850 (of which 35 for UTs). Rest allocated as per population share in Census 2011. The column on Gains/Losses is critical as every state would get more seats in 850 seat house. Here gains and losses are compared to seats every state would have had if their present share was respected: e.g. Kerala would get 23 seats (additional 3) but should have got 31 if its present share was maintained. Hence it’s a loss of 8 seats. UP should have had 125 but would have 138, gain of 13.”
Here is my revised calculation of how the delimitation proposed in the bills today would affect the share of states in the Lok Sabha. The political pattern of losers and gainers maps almost perfectly on areas of BJP’s weakness and strength.— Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) April 14, 2026
Assumptions: Total seats: 850 (of… https://t.co/iZyzXqzQ0r pic.twitter.com/QmR1Fm3JFU
As per the table Yadav shared, Tamil Nadu would lose 11 seats while Uttar Pradesh would gain 13. Similarly Kerala would be at minus 8 while Bihar would gain nine seats.
The government plans to bring a Constitution amendment bill, a bill on delimitation law and an enabling bill to apply the proposed law in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry -- three Union territories with legislature -- on Thursday in Lok Sabha to fast track implementation of the women's reservation Act of 2023.
According to the draft Constitution amendment bill, seats would also be increased in state and Union territory assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.
Amending the Constitution requires a special majority in both Houses of Parliament: a majority of the total membership (more than 50 per cent) and a two-thirds majority of members present and voting. The total strength of NDA in Lok Sabha stands at 292, while the major opposition parties have 233 MPs.
Among those who have expressed scepticism over the move are two prominent non-BJP chief ministers from the south, M K Stalin and A Revanthy Reddy
Dear brother @Revanth_Anumula,— M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) April 14, 2026
Our unity is to protect our state rights and secure a just and equitable future for our generations to come.
The South will stand together, speak with one voice, and uphold the true spirit of federalism.#Delimitation #TNWillFightTNWillWin https://t.co/ty6VbA9cbf
Both on Tuesday sharpened their attack against the Centre over delimitation, with the Tamil Nadu chief minister warning of "massive agitation" if the state was harmed and his Telangana counterpart flagging "injustice".
Hon’ble Prime Minister, this is Tamil Nadu’s final warning.— M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) April 14, 2026
மாண்புமிகு பிரதமர் அவர்களே, இது தமிழ்நாட்டின் இறுதி எச்சரிக்கை!#TNwillFightTNwillWin pic.twitter.com/v9wkYYM6MO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said this week that amendments to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' should be passed in the three-day special sittings of Parliament and "any further delay will be unfortunate and a gross injustice to the women of India".
"Our democracy will become stronger and more vibrant if the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and various Assembly elections that year are held with women's reservation fully in place," he said.
According to the statement of objects and reasons of the draft Constitution amendment bill, "The next census and the consequential delimitation exercise thereafter will take considerable time and thus, delay the effective and dedicated participation of women in our democratic polity.
"Hence, the objective of the proposed bill is to operationalise one-third reservation for women, including women belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, in the House of the People and the legislative assemblies of the states, the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union territories through delimitation exercise to be undertaken on the basis of the population figures of the latest published census."
The reservation of seats for women in Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies will end after 15 years from the commencement of the women's reservation law of 2023 unless Parliament extends the period for "such further time as it may specify in this behalf".
In September 2023, Parliament passed the 'Women's Reservation Act, commonly known as Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', marking a significant step towards enhancing women's representation in legislative bodies.
The Act provided for the reservation of one-third of seats for women in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. The amendments to the Women's Reservation Act, when passed, will ensure an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, of which 273 will be reserved for women.
The provision to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was brought by amending the Constitution in 2023. Under the current law, the reservation for women would not have become enforceable before 2034, as it was tied to the completion of the delimitation exercise post 2027 Census.
To implement it from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, changes were needed in the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Hence, the government is holding the special sitting to pass the amendments to the law. (With Agency inputs)
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Lok Sabha Seats To Be Increased From 543 To 850; Centre To Table Constitution Amendment Bill In Parliament