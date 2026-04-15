ETV Bharat / bharat

'TN Minus 11, UP Plus 13': Yogendra Yadav On How Delimitation Would Affect States; Chidambaram Too Flags 'Mischievous' Move

Battle lines have been drawn between the government and the opposition over the delimitation bill to be taken up during the special Parliament sitting set to begin from Thursday, with leaders pointing out how the proposed plan would impact the share of states in the lower house.

While politician and psephologist Yogendra Yadav shared his calculations of the expected losses and gains of the states, former finance minister P Chidambaram said his apprehensions "have proved right".

For the unversed, the government plans to increase Lok Sabha seats to a maximum of 850 (of which 815 go to states and 35 to Union Territories) from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise to be carried out based on the last published census.

"The apprehensions I had voiced in the last week have proved right. When the strength of the Lok Sabha is increased by 50% from 543 to 815, the strength of TN will seemingly increase from 39 to 58. But this is an illusion. When delimitation takes place, it will reduce to 46. Uttar Pradesh's strength will first increase from 80 to 120 and, after delimitation, it will further increase to roughly 140,” Chidambaram said in a post on X Thursday morning.

The Southern States that currently have a representation of 24.3% will find their representation reduced to 20.7%, the senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member said. “This is a mischievous, diabolical move to radically alter the federal balance. This must be OPPOSED,” he added.

Meanwhile, Yogendra Yadav shared a table he termed as his “revised calculation” of how the delimitation proposed in the bills would affect the share of states in the Lok Sabha.

“The political pattern of losers and gainers maps almost perfectly on areas of BJP’s weakness and strength,” Yadav said.

“Assumptions: Total seats: 850 (of which 35 for UTs). Rest allocated as per population share in Census 2011. The column on Gains/Losses is critical as every state would get more seats in 850 seat house. Here gains and losses are compared to seats every state would have had if their present share was respected: e.g. Kerala would get 23 seats (additional 3) but should have got 31 if its present share was maintained. Hence it’s a loss of 8 seats. UP should have had 125 but would have 138, gain of 13.”

As per the table Yadav shared, Tamil Nadu would lose 11 seats while Uttar Pradesh would gain 13. Similarly Kerala would be at minus 8 while Bihar would gain nine seats.

The government plans to bring a Constitution amendment bill, a bill on delimitation law and an enabling bill to apply the proposed law in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry -- three Union territories with legislature -- on Thursday in Lok Sabha to fast track implementation of the women's reservation Act of 2023.