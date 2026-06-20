Tamil Nadu Minister Assures Support To Family Of Thoothukudi Seafarer Who died In Oman
The deceased, Nishanth from Thoothukudi, reportedly died due to illness while serving as an officer on an Oman-bound cargo vessel on June 11.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST|
Updated : June 20, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Thoothukudi: Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister A Srinath on Saturday met the family of a Thoothukudi-based seafarer who died in Oman earlier this month and assured them of government support, including efforts to bring his mortal remains back to India at the earliest.
The deceased, Nishanth Uirthanathan from Thoothukudi, reportedly died due to illness while serving as an officer on an Oman-bound cargo vessel on June 11. Following his death, an autopsy was conducted, and his body is currently being kept in Muscat pending repatriation procedures.
Nishanth's family has sought a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and alleged negligence on the part of the shipping company. They have demanded compensation of ₹1 crore and urged both the Central and Tamil Nadu governments to intervene to expedite the return of his mortal remains.
நிஷாந்த் குடும்பத்தினரை நேரில் சந்தித்த அமைச்சர் ஸ்ரீநாத்#tvkministersrinath | #SailorNishanth | #TVKGovernment | #thoothukudi | #EtvBharatTamilNadu pic.twitter.com/B00FG6WTGR— ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu (@ETVBharatTN) June 20, 2026
The family has also requested employment assistance from the state government.
Responding to these concerns, Minister Srinath visited Nishanth's residence and met his wife, Sarobin, and other family members to offer condolences. He assured them that the government was actively coordinating with relevant authorities to facilitate the repatriation process.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the minister said efforts were underway to bring Nishanth's mortal remains to Thoothukudi within the next two days.
"I have spoken to the concerned officials of the Tamil Nadu government, and all necessary steps are being taken to bring Nishanth's mortal remains back to Thoothukudi as soon as possible. We are also in touch with diplomatic authorities regarding compensation and other assistance for the family," he said.
The minister further announced that the Tamil Nadu government would provide a suitable government job to Nishanth's wife based on her educational qualifications.
He also assured support for the couple's two children, stating that the government would help ensure their education and extend any assistance required by the family.
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