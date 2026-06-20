ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Minister Assures Support To Family Of Thoothukudi Seafarer Who died In Oman

Thoothukudi: Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister A Srinath on Saturday met the family of a Thoothukudi-based seafarer who died in Oman earlier this month and assured them of government support, including efforts to bring his mortal remains back to India at the earliest.

The deceased, Nishanth Uirthanathan from Thoothukudi, reportedly died due to illness while serving as an officer on an Oman-bound cargo vessel on June 11. Following his death, an autopsy was conducted, and his body is currently being kept in Muscat pending repatriation procedures.

Nishanth's family has sought a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and alleged negligence on the part of the shipping company. They have demanded compensation of ₹1 crore and urged both the Central and Tamil Nadu governments to intervene to expedite the return of his mortal remains.

The family has also requested employment assistance from the state government.