3rd Yr In A Row: TN Guv Walks Out Of Assembly Without Delivering Customary New Year Address
RN Ravi walked out of the Legislative Assembly without delivering his customary new year address to the legislators, taking exceptions to a host of issues.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST|
Updated : January 20, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi walked out of the State Legislative Assembly on the first day of the Assembly session on Monday, without delivering his customary new year address to the legislators, alleging his demand to change the conventions of the House to play the National Anthem in the beginning of the proceedings. This is the third consecutive year that Governor Ravi has skipped his customary new year address.
By convention, the session opens with the Tamil Thaai Vazhthu, invocation song to Mother(Goddess) Tamil. The same was followed this year ignoring Ravi's request to change the convention, prompting him to take exception. He left the House in a huff later sending a statement reeling out a list explaining why he did not deliver his customary address in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.
Governor was earlier seen having a word with Speaker M Appavu while he was accorded ceremonial reception at the Assembly premises and was led to the Speaker's chair.
Speaker M. Appavu informed the House that the Governor had insisted the session should begin with the National Anthem. "I explained him the Assembly has been functioning according to its conventions and procedures, which makes Tamil Thaai Vazhthu to be sung first. He did not accept it and exited the House," Appavu said.
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in a strongly worded speech criticised the Governor’s decision to stage a walk out from the House. He accused the Governor of insulting the Legislative Assembly, which is historic and having a tradition spanning over a century.
Referring to former Chief Minister and the DMK founder C.N. Annadurai, Stalin said the DMK stalwart had questioned the necessity of the gubernatorial post. "Yet, Anna had always respected the office and its dignity as long as it existed," Stalin said, adding that the incumbent Governor had failed to respect the Assembly.
1- Governor’s Mike was repeatedly switched off and he was not allowed to speak;
The Chief Minister then moved a resolution stating that the Governor’s address should be deemed as having been delivered, despite him walking out. The resolution was passed unanimously by the House.
Speaker Appavu further announced that only the text of the Governor’s address would be included in the official Assembly records, and that no other proceedings of the day would be recorded.
Meanwhile, the Raj Bhavan issued a statement explaining the Governor’s decision to leave the Assembly. According to the statement, the Governor cited 13 reasons for not delivering his address and for walking out of the House. The last one in the list read: "National Anthem is yet again insulted and the Fundamental Constitutional Duty disregarded.(sic)"
He also accused that his microphone was "repeatedly switched off" and was not "allowed to speak", while claiming that the speech given to him contained numerous unsubstantiated claims and misleading statements.
