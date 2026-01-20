ETV Bharat / bharat

3rd Yr In A Row: TN Guv Walks Out Of Assembly Without Delivering Customary New Year Address

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi walked out of the State Legislative Assembly on the first day of the Assembly session on Monday, without delivering his customary new year address to the legislators, alleging his demand to change the conventions of the House to play the National Anthem in the beginning of the proceedings. This is the third consecutive year that Governor Ravi has skipped his customary new year address.

By convention, the session opens with the Tamil Thaai Vazhthu, invocation song to Mother(Goddess) Tamil. The same was followed this year ignoring Ravi's request to change the convention, prompting him to take exception. He left the House in a huff later sending a statement reeling out a list explaining why he did not deliver his customary address in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Governor was earlier seen having a word with Speaker M Appavu while he was accorded ceremonial reception at the Assembly premises and was led to the Speaker's chair.

Speaker M. Appavu informed the House that the Governor had insisted the session should begin with the National Anthem. "I explained him the Assembly has been functioning according to its conventions and procedures, which makes Tamil Thaai Vazhthu to be sung first. He did not accept it and exited the House," Appavu said.