ETV Bharat / bharat

TN Govt Seeks SC Stay On Madras HC Order, Allowing Lighting Of Karthigai Deepam Near Dargah

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to put on hold the Madras High Court order that permitted the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam atop the Deepathoon, a stone pillar located near a dargah on the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench heard arguments from the state government and other authorities opposing the High Court's direction. The bench heard the arguments for nearly 90 minutes. The hearing will continue on Wednesday at 2 pm.

Citing the approaching Karthigai Deepam festival on November 24, the state government sought urgent relief from the Supreme Court, saying the lamp would otherwise be lit at the disputed site under the High Court's order.

During the hearing, senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, representing Tamil Nadu, contended that no such prevailing custom exists to light the lamp at the Deepathoon. The court’s attention was drawn to the HC’s previous judgment which rejected the plea to light a lamp at the disputed location.

A senior counsel, representing the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Commissioner of Tamil Nadu, asked if some practice has been going on for 100 years, why change it? The counsel argued that the HC’s observation was that the lamp must be lit at the hilltop but the top of the hill is the dargah, and on that count, the High Court is wrong.