TN Govt Seeks SC Stay On Madras HC Order, Allowing Lighting Of Karthigai Deepam Near Dargah
Citing the approaching Karthigai Deepam festival, the state government sought relief, saying the lamp will otherwise be lit at the disputed site.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 17, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to put on hold the Madras High Court order that permitted the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam atop the Deepathoon, a stone pillar located near a dargah on the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench heard arguments from the state government and other authorities opposing the High Court's direction. The bench heard the arguments for nearly 90 minutes. The hearing will continue on Wednesday at 2 pm.
Citing the approaching Karthigai Deepam festival on November 24, the state government sought urgent relief from the Supreme Court, saying the lamp would otherwise be lit at the disputed site under the High Court's order.
During the hearing, senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, representing Tamil Nadu, contended that no such prevailing custom exists to light the lamp at the Deepathoon. The court’s attention was drawn to the HC’s previous judgment which rejected the plea to light a lamp at the disputed location.
A senior counsel, representing the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Commissioner of Tamil Nadu, asked if some practice has been going on for 100 years, why change it? The counsel argued that the HC’s observation was that the lamp must be lit at the hilltop but the top of the hill is the dargah, and on that count, the High Court is wrong.
The bench was informed that priests affirmed that as per agamas, the lamp can be lit where it was traditionally lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple, and there is no custom to light the lamp at the Deepathoon near the Dargah.
Gupta contended that if the temple states this is the practice, courts normally will not interfere.
The Apex court was hearing a plea against the order passed by a division bench of the Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) in January. The HC upheld an order passed by a single bench in December last year allowing the lighting of the 'Karthigai Deepam' at the spot.
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