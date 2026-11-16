ETV Bharat / bharat

TN CM Vijay To Take Part In Sonia's Memoir Release Amid Oppn Demand To Exert Pressure Over Mekedatu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to participate in the memoir launch of Congress top leader Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Monday amid demands of Opposition parties to exert pressure on the leadership of the grand old party over the Mekedatu issue.

Vijay is scheduled to leave Chennai for Delhi by a chartered flight by 2 pm and return to the city by midnight after taking part in the launch event of 'Belonging: A journey of love,' by Gandhi. The CM has no other engagement in the national capital, and the launch event is restricted to invited special guests, the ruling party and Congress party sources said.

While the main opposition DMK has already demanded that a delegation of elected representatives from Tamil Nadu be taken to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi following an all-party meeting over the Mekedatu issue, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged Vijay to take up the lifeline issue of the state with the Congress top brass.

Vijay should apprise Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge about Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's comments in public against Tamil Nadu over the Mekedatu issue, he said.

The TN CM should exert pressure on the Congress party leadership to ensure implementation of the Supreme Court orders on the overall Cauvery issue, the AIADMK chief said. Also, Vijay must urge that the directives of the Cauvery Water Management Authority on release of water to Tamil Nadu be complied with by Karnataka, Palaniswami, a former chief minister, said.

Hitting out at Vijay, DMK president M K Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu government should no longer remain silent on the Mekedatu dam issue, as the Karnataka CM Shivakumar had once again started speaking seriously about building it.