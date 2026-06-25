ETV Bharat / bharat

TN CM Vijay Asks PM Modi To Reconsider Decision Of Proposed Disinvestment In Neyveli Lignite Corporation

File - Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay shares a lighter moment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting, in New Dehi. ( ETV Bharat via DIPR )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to reconsider the Centre's plan to divest up to 3 per cent of its paid-up equity in Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLC).

Expressing concern, Vijay said the state "strongly opposes any further dilution of the Government of India's equity in NLC."

He said he was writing this "to convey the Government of Tamil Nadu’s deep concern" over the decision to proceed with the proposed disinvestment of its equity in NLC.

It has been proposed by the Centre that it will do it through an Offer for Sale of up to 3% of the paid-up equity, comprising a base offer of 2% and an additional 1% green-shoe option, as notified by the union government.

Vijay said the issue is of special significance to Tamil Nadu, as NLC India is intrinsically linked to the State through its origin, growth and continuing operations.