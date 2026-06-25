TN CM Vijay Asks PM Modi To Reconsider Decision Of Proposed Disinvestment In Neyveli Lignite Corporation
Vijay asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the government's decision of proposed disinvestment of its equity in Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to reconsider the Centre's plan to divest up to 3 per cent of its paid-up equity in Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLC).
Expressing concern, Vijay said the state "strongly opposes any further dilution of the Government of India's equity in NLC."
He said he was writing this "to convey the Government of Tamil Nadu’s deep concern" over the decision to proceed with the proposed disinvestment of its equity in NLC.
It has been proposed by the Centre that it will do it through an Offer for Sale of up to 3% of the paid-up equity, comprising a base offer of 2% and an additional 1% green-shoe option, as notified by the union government.
Vijay said the issue is of special significance to Tamil Nadu, as NLC India is intrinsically linked to the State through its origin, growth and continuing operations.
He reiterated the significance of NLC, which is headquartered at Neyveli. It has three mines--Mine I, Mine IA and Mine II--catering to the corporation's principal lignite mining operations and hosting the corporation's major pit-head lignite-based thermal power stations.
He reminded the union government how the enterprise was "built over several decades on land acquired through the State machinery, supported by extensive administrative facilitation, infrastructure development, rehabilitation measures and the cooperation of the people of Tamil Nadu." He said, "the State has a legitimate and enduring stake in the future of this strategically important public sector undertaking."
Vijay said his government does not view NLC India as a mere listed company but a strategic national asset engaged in energy security, mineral development and critical infrastructure. "Any further dilution of the Government of India’s equity, however limited, sets an undesirable precedent in respect of public ownership of such strategically significant enterprises," he added. He also raised concerns that extend beyond financial considerations and those have a bearing on the long-term interests of the State, its people and the nation’s energy security.
He also recalled how the Tamil Nadu government has consistently maintained that the Government of India’s shareholding in NLC India should not be reduced further. He reiterated that such public sector enterprises established and expanded with the sustained support of a host State over decades should continue to remain firmly under effective Government ownership and control. "I request the Government of India to reconsider its decision relating to the proposed disinvestment," he wrote to the PM in his letter.
He also hoped that the Centre would consider the concerns and principled objections raised by Tamil Nadu.
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