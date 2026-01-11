ETV Bharat / bharat

TN CM Stalin Urges PM Modi To Ensure Tamils' Rights Are Enshrined In Sri Lanka's New Constitution

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impress upon Sri Lanka to make sure that principles such as equality and devolution of power for the minority Tamil people are enshrined in the new Constitution of the island nation.

Writing to PM Modi, the chief minister said that the current government in Sri Lanka, led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is accelerating efforts to introduce a new constitution "under the guise of resolving ethnic issues." However, this proposed framework appears to again reinforce a unitary “Ekkiyarajya” (unitary state) model, which threatens to further marginalise the Tamils by ignoring their legitimate aspirations for political autonomy.

Recently, Stalin said he has received detailed representations highlighting the grave risks posed to the Sri Lankan Tamil community by the ongoing constitutional reforms in Sri Lanka.

The CM said: "The State of Tamil Nadu has been in the forefront of upholding the rights and aspirations of the Tamils in Sri Lanka due to deep historical, cultural, and emotional ties. As the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, it is my bounden duty to bring the issue regarding the proposed new constitution of Sri Lanka to your kind attention drawing from representations from respected Tamil leaders from India and Sri Lanka."

In this context, the representations emphasize the enduring relevance of the Thimpu Principles, articulated by Tamil representatives during the 1985 peace talks facilitated by the Government of India in Bhutan. These principles call for recognition of the Tamils of Sri Lanka and acknowledgment of the Northern and Eastern Provinces as the traditional homeland of the Tamil people.

Affirmation of the right to self-determination for the Tamils and establishment of a federal system of governance that ensures equality and non-discrimination for all citizens, including full citizenship rights for hill-country Tamils.