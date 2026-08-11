ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Resolution Seeking Abolition Of NEET, Greater State Role In Medical Admissions

Minister for Medical Education and Public Health Dr K G Arunraj presenting the resolution urging Union government to abolish NEET ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution urging the Union government to abolish the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical admissions and allow the state to admit students to medical courses based on their Class 12 public examination marks.

The resolution was moved by Minister for Medical Education and Public Health Dr K G Arunraj, who argued that NEET had widened social and economic inequalities in access to medical education and undermined the state's established admission system based on school performance.

The resolution also called for medical education to be moved from the Concurrent List to the State List, giving states greater autonomy to frame admission policies according to their social, educational and healthcare requirements.

'NEET Is An Issue Of Social Justice And Federalism'

Moving the resolution, Arunraj said the debate over NEET was not merely about the functioning of an entrance examination but involved social justice, equality of opportunity, students' future and the federal structure of the Constitution.

He argued that Tamil Nadu's earlier system, under which medical admissions were based on Class 12 marks, had enabled students from rural areas, government schools, economically weaker families, first-generation graduates and socially disadvantaged communities to enter medical education.

According to the minister, the state government's experience was that NEET had increased the importance of private coaching and placed students who could afford extensive coaching at an advantage.

He said a single examination conducted on a particular day should not outweigh the performance of a student over 12 years of schooling.

Dr Arunraj also linked the issue to Tamil Nadu's public healthcare system, arguing that students from rural and underserved communities who enter medical colleges often return to serve their own regions.

Renews Demand For NEET Exemption

The Assembly has repeatedly demanded exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET. The minister pointed out that the Assembly had unanimously passed the Tamil Nadu Undergraduate Medical Admissions Bill in 2021, seeking to exempt the state from NEET and restore admissions based on Class 12 marks. The Bill, however, remains pending for Presidential assent, according to the resolution.

The latest resolution seeks amendments to the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020, the National Commission for Homoeopathy Act, 2020, and other relevant laws to enable the state to conduct admissions without NEET.

Argument Over Federalism

A major component of the resolution is Tamil Nadu's demand for greater control over medical education.

Arunraj argued that states have different social structures, educational conditions and healthcare requirements and that a uniform national admission mechanism may not produce equal outcomes everywhere.

He stressed that Tamil Nadu was not opposed to national standards, transparency or merit, but maintained that the admission system should also take into account social justice and equality of opportunity.