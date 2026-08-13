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TMPK Temporarily Lifts Economic Blockade Of Arunachal, Sets Deadline To Nab Firing Incident Accused

A police official interacts with an injured victim after some miscreants opened fire from Arunachal Pradesh along the inter-state border, leaving at least eight Assam residents injured in this incident, in Dhemaji district, Assam, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. ( PTI )

North Lakhimpur: Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), the apex student organisation of Assam's Mising community, on Thursday night temporarily lifted the economic blockade of Arunachal Pradesh, giving a 48-hour ultimatum to nab the four accused in the August 10 firing incident and hand them over to Assam Police.

TMPK and other local groups on Wednesday launched an indefinite economic blockade of Arunachal Pradesh in protest against the firing incident in which 12 indigenous people from Assam were injured.

After a series of talks, including with the Assam government and several civil society groups of Arunachal Pradesh, TMPK said that common people of the neighbouring state are not its target and it does not want any hardship for them due to the blockade.

"Following these discussions, assurances were given regarding immediate action on the core demands raised by TMPK. In view of these assurances and in consideration of the difficulties being faced by the common people, TMPK has decided to temporarily suspend the blockade," a statement signed by its president Tilak Doley and general secretary Sun Don:yi Panging said.

TMPK this afternoon held a meeting with an Assam government delegation, led by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and Border Protection & Development Minister Atul Bora, at the office of the Dhemaji district commissioner.

It was followed by a meeting at Likabali in Dhemaji, organised on the initiative of AdiSU and ABKYW of Arunachal Pradesh, and participated by representatives of TMPK, Galo Welfare Society, GYO, Galo Students' Union and ALSDSU.