Amid TMC Symbol Row, Constitution Expert Says EC Could Freeze Party Symbol
Former Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Achary says EC could temporarily allot separate symbols to both factions for the upcoming Assembly bypolls, reports Santu Das.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing dispute over "ownership" of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, between one faction led led by chairperson and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and another led by Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly Ritabrata Banerjee, former Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Achary on Thursday said the Election Commission of India (ECI) could temporarily freeze the party's symbol — 'twin flowers' — and allot separate symbols to each faction, ahead of the upcoming Assembly bypolls in the state.
The Constitution expert's remarks came amid both factions having fielded separate nominees for the bypolls in two seats. The bypoll in Nandigram was necessitated after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari tendered his resignation as MLA from the seat, preferring to retain the second seat, Bhabanipur, which he had wrested from Mamata. Meanwhile, Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir resigned from Rejinagar, after also winning from Nowda in the 2026 West Bengal elections.
The voting is scheduled to take place on October 6. With the poll panel yet to pass its final order on the matter, which faction will contest under which name and symbol is a question on everyone's lips.
Last week, the full bench of the ECI, including Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, heard the matter at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) here, nearly two months after both factions had approached it in this regard. The poll panel then asked both factions to submit fresh documents, which could substantiate their claims. Accordingly, they have submitted the necessary documents.
The dispute within the TMC surfaced after the party's poor performance in the Assembly polls. Since the party's defeat at the hands of the BJP, Ritabrata has been critical of Mamata and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, holding them responsible for the party's defeat.
Referring to the ongoing dispute over ownership of TMC between, Achary said the ECI will take a final decision after going through all facts. "There is the Assembly byelection for two seats in West Bengal. So, in the present situation, as the ECI is yet to give a final decision, it will either allow the Mamata Banerjee-led faction to contest on the original party symbol — allotting a separate symbol to the Ritabrata-led faction, or it will freeze the party symbol," he told ETV Bharat.
He added, "These are the two conditions currently available with the ECI."
"One cannot contest an election without a symbol, so a symbol has to be allotted," he added.
Meanwhile, sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat that both factions have been called for a hearing at the poll panel headquarters today, over the matter. "Both factions have been called for a hearing at the ECI headquarters. The full bench of the ECI will first meet the Ritabrata-led faction, before meeting the Mamata-led faction," they said, adding that the poll panel may pass an order after hearing both sides.
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