ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid TMC Symbol Row, Constitution Expert Says EC Could Freeze Party Symbol

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing dispute over "ownership" of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, between one faction led led by chairperson and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and another led by Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly Ritabrata Banerjee, former Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Achary on Thursday said the Election Commission of India (ECI) could temporarily freeze the party's symbol — 'twin flowers' — and allot separate symbols to each faction, ahead of the upcoming Assembly bypolls in the state.

The Constitution expert's remarks came amid both factions having fielded separate nominees for the bypolls in two seats. The bypoll in Nandigram was necessitated after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari tendered his resignation as MLA from the seat, preferring to retain the second seat, Bhabanipur, which he had wrested from Mamata. Meanwhile, Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir resigned from Rejinagar, after also winning from Nowda in the 2026 West Bengal elections.

The voting is scheduled to take place on October 6. With the poll panel yet to pass its final order on the matter, which faction will contest under which name and symbol is a question on everyone's lips.

Last week, the full bench of the ECI, including Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, heard the matter at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) here, nearly two months after both factions had approached it in this regard. The poll panel then asked both factions to submit fresh documents, which could substantiate their claims. Accordingly, they have submitted the necessary documents.

The dispute within the TMC surfaced after the party's poor performance in the Assembly polls. Since the party's defeat at the hands of the BJP, Ritabrata has been critical of Mamata and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, holding them responsible for the party's defeat.