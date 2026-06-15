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TMC Rebels' New Home NCPI, It's Insignificant Electoral Graph: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Rebel TMC MPs meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at his residence, in New Delhi on Sunday, June 14, 2026. ( ANI )

Kolkata/New Delhi/Chennai: Office bearers of Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a little-known political outfit, would have never dreamed of its name would get etched in the annals of electoral history of having 20 Lok Sabha MPs, as they fought an election three years ago with the slogan of "reject political turncoats to save your rights".

The party that had fielded four candidates in the 2023 Tripura Assembly Elections with the slogan was in spotlight after a rebel faction of the Trinamool Congress comprising 20 Lok Sabha MPs announced its decision to merge with it.

The stunner from the rebels group was pulled off as a safety net and a procedural legal impunity guaranteed under the Constitution.

Results data from the Election Commission of India show the obscure party contested from three seats - Chawamanu, Ambassa, and Kailashahar - in Tripura. The candidates finished either behind NOTA or securing only a few votes more.

The fourth candidate Rita Shil Halam who was fielded from Karamchara could not enter the fray as the candidate's nomination was rejected during the scrutiny.

The party's campaign posters carried the message: "To save your rights, reject political turncoats. Support social workers, not political personalities," urging voters to press the symbol of a pen nib, PTI reported. The party must have got this symbol allotted to it as a Registered Unrecognised Political Party(RUPP).

The party's Chawamanu candidate, Barjeda Tripura is a daily wage labourer. He was surprised when the news agency contacted him on Sunday following the merger announcement.

He had secured 536 votes in the election, finishing ahead of NOTA.

"I contested in 2023. What has happened three years later now?" the unsuccessful candidate who was a Congress supporter earlier asked. He didn't believe it when the reporters told him that a group of Lok Sabha MPs had joined the party which once fielded him.

Speaking about his electoral plunge, he said someone who introduced himself as Krishna Debbarma reached out to him about the possibility of elections on behalf of the NCPI. He said he accepted and contested.

Debbarma, the agency said, could not be reached for comment.

The election affidavit of the NCPI candidate showed he was 62 years old when he contested in 2023. He was educated till class 8 under Tripura Board of Secondary Education. He has declared assets worth Rs 3 lakh as immovable assets and another Rs 1.4 lakhs including Rs 1 lakh in savings. He identified himself as a social worker.

The Chawamanu seat went to the BJP's Sambhu Lal Chakma. He defeated TIPRA Motha's Hangsa Kumar Tripura by 2,899 votes. The NCPI candidate finished fifth while NOTA polled 500. A sixth candidate in fray finished seventh after NOTA with 379 votes.

In the other two seats, TIPRA Motha won Ambassa and Congress bagged Kailashahar.

As per the Commission, NCPI's registered address is in West Bengal's Howrah. It identified Shweli Kundu, an advocate "practising" in the Calcutta High Court, as its president.