TMC Rebels' New Home NCPI, It's Insignificant Electoral Graph: Here Is Everything You Need To Know
The obscure political outfit forfeit deposits in all three seats it contested in the 2023 Tripura Assembly Elections, finishing behind NOTA except for once.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Kolkata/New Delhi/Chennai: Office bearers of Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a little-known political outfit, would have never dreamed of its name would get etched in the annals of electoral history of having 20 Lok Sabha MPs, as they fought an election three years ago with the slogan of "reject political turncoats to save your rights".
The party that had fielded four candidates in the 2023 Tripura Assembly Elections with the slogan was in spotlight after a rebel faction of the Trinamool Congress comprising 20 Lok Sabha MPs announced its decision to merge with it.
The stunner from the rebels group was pulled off as a safety net and a procedural legal impunity guaranteed under the Constitution.
Results data from the Election Commission of India show the obscure party contested from three seats - Chawamanu, Ambassa, and Kailashahar - in Tripura. The candidates finished either behind NOTA or securing only a few votes more.
The fourth candidate Rita Shil Halam who was fielded from Karamchara could not enter the fray as the candidate's nomination was rejected during the scrutiny.
The party's campaign posters carried the message: "To save your rights, reject political turncoats. Support social workers, not political personalities," urging voters to press the symbol of a pen nib, PTI reported. The party must have got this symbol allotted to it as a Registered Unrecognised Political Party(RUPP).
The party's Chawamanu candidate, Barjeda Tripura is a daily wage labourer. He was surprised when the news agency contacted him on Sunday following the merger announcement.
He had secured 536 votes in the election, finishing ahead of NOTA.
"I contested in 2023. What has happened three years later now?" the unsuccessful candidate who was a Congress supporter earlier asked. He didn't believe it when the reporters told him that a group of Lok Sabha MPs had joined the party which once fielded him.
Speaking about his electoral plunge, he said someone who introduced himself as Krishna Debbarma reached out to him about the possibility of elections on behalf of the NCPI. He said he accepted and contested.
Debbarma, the agency said, could not be reached for comment.
The election affidavit of the NCPI candidate showed he was 62 years old when he contested in 2023. He was educated till class 8 under Tripura Board of Secondary Education. He has declared assets worth Rs 3 lakh as immovable assets and another Rs 1.4 lakhs including Rs 1 lakh in savings. He identified himself as a social worker.
The Chawamanu seat went to the BJP's Sambhu Lal Chakma. He defeated TIPRA Motha's Hangsa Kumar Tripura by 2,899 votes. The NCPI candidate finished fifth while NOTA polled 500. A sixth candidate in fray finished seventh after NOTA with 379 votes.
In the other two seats, TIPRA Motha won Ambassa and Congress bagged Kailashahar.
As per the Commission, NCPI's registered address is in West Bengal's Howrah. It identified Shweli Kundu, an advocate "practising" in the Calcutta High Court, as its president.
Shweli Kundu, speaking to the media, said she had resigned from the party post. The advocate said she founded the party.
"I have already resigned the post of president. The new president of the party can give details. I don't know who the new president is," she said.
#WATCH | Kolkata | Shweli Kundu of Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), says, " i was the founder president of this party. i have already resigned the post of president. the new president of the party can give details. i don't know who is new president. in tripura, we were… pic.twitter.com/Cvu2l4mj0i— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2026
According to her, the party was with the NDA when they contested in Tripura. She cited her time constraint as the reason behind her resignation. "I could not devote much time due to my practice in the High Court, so I resigned (from the party post)."
She refused to comment on the recent merger by the rebel TMC MPs with the party she served as founder president. "I will not comment on this."
She rebuked Shantanu Dey, who identified himself as NCPI's general secretary. She said, "Shantau Dey is neither the party founder nor the general secretary. He was not a member after 2023."
Earlier in the day, Dey spoke to the media from North 24 Paraganas. He termed the TMC MPs joining his party as news to him and that they got to know about the development from social media. He welcomed the MPs to hold talks with him.
"Why won't I be happy if my party grows? I have heard that the decision was taken by the party president. He has not called me about this yet. I want to take the party forward. If my party grows, we will be able to work for the country. We support PM Modi and wish to work with the NDA for the nation."
#WATCH | North 24 Paraganas, West Bengal | 20 TMC MPs merge with Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). Shantanu Dey, founder & National Organising Secretary of NCPI, says, " i got to know about this from social media and news. i welcome them to hold talks with me. why won't… pic.twitter.com/9aX9u2tFIg— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2026
He said his party office has a registered office in the 'Jago Biswa' building in Howrah. He was also confident that he would go to Delhi if there was an invitation. "I am hopeful that we(NCPI and 20 TMC MPs) will talk and hold a press meet soon," he said.
The digging for the details of the NCPI began as the TMC rebellion appeared to have reached its crescendo on Sunday. The rebels announced their decision of merger with the NCPI and met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to provide separate seating arrangements in the House.
After the meeting with the Speaker, rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar informed the media about the development and that the two-thirds of the TMC's Lok Sabha MPs had submitted a letter seeking recognition as a separate group.
"Two-thirds MPs of TMC have given a letter to the Speaker for a separate seating arrangement. We will merge with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India and support the NDA," she said.
A TMC Lok Sabha MP from the rebel camp, Sudip Bandyopadhyay said they had already merged with the NCPI. He described the RUPP as a regional party.
RUPPs are parties that are registered with the Election Commission but do not fulfill the criteria to be recognised as a state or national party.
There is a parallel from the South where late former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's aide VK Sasikala took an electoral plunge in the recently concluded Elections to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly by announcing candidates with a registered unrecognised political party with a common symbol which she had managed to "procure". The party was All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munetra Kazhagam and its symbol was a "coconut grove".
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