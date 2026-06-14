ETV Bharat / bharat

TMC Rebel MPs At Lok Sabha Speaker's Residence To Demand 'Separate Sitting Arrangement' In House

New Delhi: Rebel Trinamool Congress MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Satabdi Roy, and others arrived at the residence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday to demand separate sitting arrangement in the House amid the ongoing rift within the party.

Earlier in the day, a few rebel TMC MPs met Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in the national capital. Similarly, consultations also took place in Kolkata with TMC leaders Gautam Deb and Chandrima Bhattacharya at the residence of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

Suspended TMC leader Riju Dutta said the number of MPs in their camp could go up to 22. He said they will support the BJP-led NDA.

"The rebel MPs are heading to Delhi today. Kakoli Ghosh spoke in the morning, and two more MPs will likely join them, taking the number from 20 to 22. On Monday, all rebel MPs will meet the Speaker, and in the Assembly, they may propose having a separate Leader of Opposition. I have spoken to some of them personally, they said they will support the NDA," he said.