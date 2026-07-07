ETV Bharat / bharat

TMC Ownership Tussle: Ritabrata-led Faction Seeks More Time From Election Commission

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tussle over ownership of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) between former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly Ritabrata Banerjee, the faction led by the latter has sought additional time from the Election Commission of India (ECI) to present their side.

Last week, the poll panel, through separate letters, had asked both the factions of the TMC to submit their response by Monday evening regarding organisational elections/authorised signatories of the party.

The TMC has been witnessing an internal breakdown following the results of the recently concluded Assembly elections in West Bengal, in which the TMC lost power. Soon after, Ritabrata asserted that he possessed majority support within the TMC and reached out to the ECI to take control of the party. The faction led by party founder Mamata Banerjee, too, raised the matter with the poll panel.

Referring to the Ritabrata-led faction, sources in the ECI on Tuesday told ETV Bharat, "As asked by the Election Commission to send a response to both the factions by Monday evening, the Ritabrata-led faction has sent a letter to the ECI." Without divulging much details about the letter, the sources in the poll panel said, "They have sought more time (to present their side over the matter)."

ETV Bharat reached out to Ritabrata, but is yet to receive his comment.