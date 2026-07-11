ETV Bharat / bharat

TMC Ownership Tussle: ECI To Examine Responses Of Both Factions

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to examine responses from both factions of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) submitted to it before deciding on the party's ownership. One faction is led by former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, and the other by Ritabrata Banerjee, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

Amid mounting tussle over ownership, both factions submitted their reply to the poll body after it sought details of organisational elections/ authorised signatories of the TMC through separate letters.

While the Mamata-led faction had submitted its response to the ECI over the matter on July 6, the Ritabrata-led faction submitted its response on Friday. Earlier, the ECI gave an additional time till 5.30 pm on July 10 to the Ritabrata faction to submit a reply, following a request.

"ECI will examine the response submitted by both the factions," sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat. Without divulging the details about the responses, they said, "The poll panel will go through all the details submitted in their response before it. The matter will be taken up further, if it thinks there is a dispute," they added.