TMC Ownership Tussle: ECI To Examine Responses Of Both Factions
While the Mamata-led faction had submitted its response to the ECI over the matter on July 6, the Ritabrata-led group submitted its reply on Friday.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to examine responses from both factions of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) submitted to it before deciding on the party's ownership. One faction is led by former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, and the other by Ritabrata Banerjee, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.
Amid mounting tussle over ownership, both factions submitted their reply to the poll body after it sought details of organisational elections/ authorised signatories of the TMC through separate letters.
While the Mamata-led faction had submitted its response to the ECI over the matter on July 6, the Ritabrata-led faction submitted its response on Friday. Earlier, the ECI gave an additional time till 5.30 pm on July 10 to the Ritabrata faction to submit a reply, following a request.
"ECI will examine the response submitted by both the factions," sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat. Without divulging the details about the responses, they said, "The poll panel will go through all the details submitted in their response before it. The matter will be taken up further, if it thinks there is a dispute," they added.
"The ECI will make a 'declaration of dispute' and will start the proceedings over the matter. During the proceedings, it will seek various papers from both factions which can substantiate their claims. By following the whole process, the ECI will then take a final call," the sources said further.
Last week, Himanshu Roy, professor at the Centre for Political Studies in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), had said that the Ritabrata-led faction will get the party symbol, as he followed all the procedures by and large. "Had Mamata won the Assembly polls, such a situation would not have arisen," he added.
Notably, the TMC has been witnessing a significant internal dispute in the aftermath of the recently concluded Assembly elections in West Bengal. Since then, Ritabrata has come out in open rebellion against Mamata and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, holding them responsible for the party's debacle. Claiming that he has the support of two-thirds of the majority, he said the faction is the real TMC.
Meanwhile, the Mamata-led faction has been accusing the rebel group of betraying the party high command despite getting all the benefits from the TMC while it was in power in the state.
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