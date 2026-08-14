ETV Bharat / bharat

EC Must Set Final Deadline For Filing Response, Take Call On TMC Ownership: Constitution Expert

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tussle over ownership of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Party, between two factions — one led by party founder-chairperson and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee; the other by Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, Ritabrata Banerjee, former Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha, PDT Achary, on Friday, asserted that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should examine whether the repeated requests from the latter faction, to give additional time to submit it response, was genuine or not, set a deadline, and accordingly take a decision on the matter.

The Mamata-led faction submitted its reply before the ECI on July 6, after the latter had sought details of organisational elections/authorised signatories of the TMC from both factions. But the Ritabrata-led faction, which claimed to be the real owner of the party, sought additional time to file its response.

The poll panel initially granted them time till 5.30 pm on July 10. Later, this faction was again given additional time till July 25, following another request for the same. A third request for further extension was received subsequently.

Ritabrata has been against Mamata and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee since the party failed to retain power in West Bengal, blaming them for the party's electoral defeat. Earlier, he had claimed he had submitted his response before the poll panel over the matter. But, it later turned out that through a letter to the ECI, it had actually sought additional time to file its response.

Notably, Mamata, in a recent letter addressed to the ECI, stated that the Ritabrata-led faction should not be given any further extension. She urged the poll panel to conclude the matter as early as possible. She also alleged that Ritabrata and others are trying to create false evidence to develop their case, since they do not have any merit in respect of their allegations which her faction has firmly disputed.

"Since the matter has serious political ramifications in West Bengal, I would request you to conclude the investigation as early as possible without providing them any further date to submit their comments as sought for by the commission's letter dated July 2," Mamata wrote on July 29.