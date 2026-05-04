ETV Bharat / bharat

TMC Offices In West Bengal's Asansol Vandalised, Leaders And Workers Assaulted

Asansol: West Bengal's Asansol erupted in violence as soon as early trends showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading strongly in the state.

The Trinamool Congress district office in Asansol came under attack and suffered extensive vandalism. Eyewitnesses report that on Monday evening, a group of youth chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' barged into the Trinamool Congress office and went on a rampage. A large number of CAPF and police personnel rushed to the spot but the TMC office had been ransacked by then.

Similarly, in Salanpur, the office of Trinamool Congress leader Bhola Singh was vandalized. While furniture was smashed to smithereens in Singh's office, the finger of accusation pointed towards the BJP. This apart, while vote counting was still underway, the Trinamool Congress camp office situated outside the counting centre at Asansol Engineering College was vandalized. In addition to chairs being smashed, it is alleged TMC workers and supporters were assaulted—with claims even surfacing that women were physically manhandled. Following the reports, the office of Trinamool Congress leader Asit Singh in Barabani was vandalized and subsequently set on fire.

Separately, in Churulia, Jamuria, a Trinamool Congress office was vandalized and set ablaze. The office of former MLA Hareram Singh was also subjected to vandalism. Late on Sunday night, in Burnpur, the party office of Trinamool Congress leader Ashok Rudra was vandalized. The office of the INTUC in the industrial city of Burnpur also came under attack.