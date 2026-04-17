ETV Bharat / bharat

'Political Gimmick': TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Slams BJP of 'Doing Drama' In LS On Women's Reservation Bill

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee on Friday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging him of "changing the rules of the game upon realising that he might lose the next election."

While speaking during the ongoing Lok Sabha special sitting, Banerjee said, "Our Prime Minister has a great quality. The quality is the moment he understands that next election he is going to lose, he changes the rules of the game."

He claimed that the Centre has brought the Women reservation Amedment bill just for their own political benefits. He said, "The bill is nothing but a political giving and nothing more than that. The present bill being discussed is a product of such thoughts."

TMC MP termed the bill a ploy of the government, saying that the original plan is something different. " Original plan is delimitation, seat adjustment," he said.

He said the leaders are fine with the reservation only if it is passed now, not after delimitation. "Please bring the bill right now, we all agree, with the current strength, bring 50% reservation, do it today," Banerjee pushed.

He asserted that the opposition is ready to vote in favour of the Women's Reservation Bill only if the Centre passes it today and not after delimitation, but he said the Centre doesn't dare to take such a step, and it is doing nothing but "Drama".