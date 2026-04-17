'Political Gimmick': TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Slams BJP of 'Doing Drama' In LS On Women's Reservation Bill
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee alleged that the Centre is bringing the Women's Reservation Bill just for its own political benefits.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST|
Updated : April 17, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee on Friday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging him of "changing the rules of the game upon realising that he might lose the next election."
While speaking during the ongoing Lok Sabha special sitting, Banerjee said, "Our Prime Minister has a great quality. The quality is the moment he understands that next election he is going to lose, he changes the rules of the game."
He claimed that the Centre has brought the Women reservation Amedment bill just for their own political benefits. He said, "The bill is nothing but a political giving and nothing more than that. The present bill being discussed is a product of such thoughts."
TMC MP termed the bill a ploy of the government, saying that the original plan is something different. " Original plan is delimitation, seat adjustment," he said.
He said the leaders are fine with the reservation only if it is passed now, not after delimitation. "Please bring the bill right now, we all agree, with the current strength, bring 50% reservation, do it today," Banerjee pushed.
He asserted that the opposition is ready to vote in favour of the Women's Reservation Bill only if the Centre passes it today and not after delimitation, but he said the Centre doesn't dare to take such a step, and it is doing nothing but "Drama".
He further slammed the BJP government for making tall claims regarding Nari Shakti, Nari Adhiniyam, but they themselves don't bring women candidates into the legislature from their own party. He presented the figures of the current Women MPs in Parliament from the BJP.
According to the figures presented by the TMC MP, the BJP has 31 women in the Lok Sabha and 18 women in the Rajya Sabha. BJP has a total of 240 and 106 seats in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, respectively. He also presented the figures for the current women candidates in both houses from the TMC.
There are 11 women candidates in the Lok Sabha on a total of 29 seats, and 6 Women candidates in the Rajya Sabha on a total of 13 seats. Banerjee questioned the government's decision to move a bill to amend the 2023 women quota law before bringing the principal Act into force.
"You've turned the entire system of the parliament into a mockery. The act which has not been given effect to. How can there be an amendment?" he asked. Banerjee flagged the issue, wondering about the logic in discussing an amendment after notifying the principal Act. He also alleged that the government was attacking democracy and calling it unfair by keeping the special session of parliament during the time when assembly elections were going on in five states.
He concluded by suggesting the government of passing the 50 per cent reservation for women based on current strength, and 50 per cent of the ministry should be reserved for women, and the prime minister's seat should also be reserved for women by rotation, and also reserve the speaker's seat for women. "We oppose the bill, as it is being linked with delimitation. Women's reservation is not bargaining," Banerjee added.
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