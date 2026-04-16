ETV Bharat / bharat

'Why Now When Polls Are On?' TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Demands 50% Women's Quota, Slams Delimitation

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP from West Bengal's Barasat, Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, on Thursday demanded reservation of 50 percent of seats for women in the Parliament instead of 33 percent proposed in the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which has been taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha.

Participating in the discussions in the Lower House, Dr Ghosh Dastidar said TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has already been fielding over 33 percent seats in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha so the demand is for 50 percent. Currently, TMC has 41 percent women members in both the Houses, compared to BJP's 11 percent, she said.

Dr Ghosh Dastidar said this is a 'Chadmabeshi (in disguise) Bill' that is actually not for women empowerment but to undertake delimitation exercise. She said that Mamata Banerjee had demanded a law for women's empowerment at the same House way back in 1998. Currently, the Bengal government runs a host of schemes for women's empowerment like 'Kanyashree', 'Lakshmir Bandar' and 'Rupashree', she added.

Questioning the bill's timing that has been brought when elections are underway in many states, she said, "Our opposition towards the bill will be projected in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election as TMC being anti-women. But in reality, our party already has more than 33 percent women, be it the Parliament or the Vidhan Sabha."