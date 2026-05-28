ETV Bharat / bharat

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Cites RG Kar Case, Corruption Allegations In Resignation

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has resigned from all organisational responsibilities in the party, saying several incidents over the past decade, including the RG Kar Medical College case, corruption allegations and internal party issues, had deeply disturbed her conscience.

The Barasat MP stepped down from her role as president of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress, as well as from all committees and organisational responsibilities. However, she made it clear that she is not leaving the TMC and will continue as an MP and party worker.

Her resignation has come at a time when internal discomfort within the TMC has become increasingly public following the party’s disappointing performance in the recent assembly elections. In her resignation letter, Dastidar said she took the decision after "deep mental conflict and long contemplation".

She wrote, "I am sincerely grateful to the All India Trinamool Congress for the respect, responsibilities and opportunity to work for the people that it has given me throughout my long political life."

Calling her role in the women’s wing an important phase of her political journey, the four-time MP said several developments linked to West Bengal and the party had left her morally disturbed. "Over the last decade, several serious allegations and incidents concerning West Bengal and the party have deeply troubled my conscience," she stated.

RG Kar Case Mentioned In Resignation Letter

The RG Kar Medical College incident figured prominently in Dastidar's resignation letter. Referring to the death of a woman doctor at the Kolkata hospital and allegations of evidence tampering in the case, she said the incident had shaken society and affected her deeply at a personal level.

"In addition, the unnatural death of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and the allegations of evidence tampering surrounding the incident have shaken and distressed society. I have personally felt the moral impact of these incidents very deeply," she wrote.

The RG Kar case had sparked widespread protests across West Bengal, with doctors, students and civil society groups demanding accountability and justice.

Dastidar also referred to allegations of corruption in ration distribution, teacher recruitment scams, and other financial and administrative irregularities in the state.

According to her, these controversies damaged public trust and created anger among ordinary people. The letter stated, "Corruption in ration distribution, corruption in teacher recruitment, and various financial and administrative irregularities have created deep anger and distrust among ordinary people."

The TMC MP also raised concerns over the growing influence of I-PAC and certain groups within the organisation. She wrote, "Similarly, multiple disturbing allegations involving I-PAC, including the influence of various individuals and groups, have troubled me continuously."

She added that the organisation's democratic political culture appeared to be weakening. "I believe that if opaque and undemocratic influences gradually dominate the organisation instead of democratic political culture, it cannot be considered beneficial for the party’s ideals and traditions," she stated.