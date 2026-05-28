TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Cites RG Kar Case, Corruption Allegations In Resignation
TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigned from party posts, citing the RG Kar case, corruption allegations, and concerns about internal misogyny.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 12:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has resigned from all organisational responsibilities in the party, saying several incidents over the past decade, including the RG Kar Medical College case, corruption allegations and internal party issues, had deeply disturbed her conscience.
The Barasat MP stepped down from her role as president of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress, as well as from all committees and organisational responsibilities. However, she made it clear that she is not leaving the TMC and will continue as an MP and party worker.
Her resignation has come at a time when internal discomfort within the TMC has become increasingly public following the party’s disappointing performance in the recent assembly elections. In her resignation letter, Dastidar said she took the decision after "deep mental conflict and long contemplation".
TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigned from her post as the president of All India Trinamool Mahila Congress wing.— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2026
Her letter reads, " ...during my tenure, it has not been possible to stop the inappropriate behaviour of another educated woman mp towards women mps, nor has… pic.twitter.com/ZhXAZ77bT8
She wrote, "I am sincerely grateful to the All India Trinamool Congress for the respect, responsibilities and opportunity to work for the people that it has given me throughout my long political life."
Calling her role in the women’s wing an important phase of her political journey, the four-time MP said several developments linked to West Bengal and the party had left her morally disturbed. "Over the last decade, several serious allegations and incidents concerning West Bengal and the party have deeply troubled my conscience," she stated.
RG Kar Case Mentioned In Resignation Letter
The RG Kar Medical College incident figured prominently in Dastidar's resignation letter. Referring to the death of a woman doctor at the Kolkata hospital and allegations of evidence tampering in the case, she said the incident had shaken society and affected her deeply at a personal level.
"In addition, the unnatural death of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and the allegations of evidence tampering surrounding the incident have shaken and distressed society. I have personally felt the moral impact of these incidents very deeply," she wrote.
The RG Kar case had sparked widespread protests across West Bengal, with doctors, students and civil society groups demanding accountability and justice.
Dastidar also referred to allegations of corruption in ration distribution, teacher recruitment scams, and other financial and administrative irregularities in the state.
According to her, these controversies damaged public trust and created anger among ordinary people. The letter stated, "Corruption in ration distribution, corruption in teacher recruitment, and various financial and administrative irregularities have created deep anger and distrust among ordinary people."
The TMC MP also raised concerns over the growing influence of I-PAC and certain groups within the organisation. She wrote, "Similarly, multiple disturbing allegations involving I-PAC, including the influence of various individuals and groups, have troubled me continuously."
She added that the organisation's democratic political culture appeared to be weakening. "I believe that if opaque and undemocratic influences gradually dominate the organisation instead of democratic political culture, it cannot be considered beneficial for the party’s ideals and traditions," she stated.
TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, lodging a formal " complaint against abuse" against party mp kalyan banerjee.— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2026
"i seek your permission to lodge a formal complain to you for redressal against lok sabha member of aitc kalyan banerjee, who has… pic.twitter.com/hdMAPhnpRv
Raises Misogyny Allegations
Apart from political concerns, Dastidar also referred to what she described as misogynistic behaviour towards women MPs.
Without naming anyone in the resignation letter at first, she alleged that the behaviour of "another educated MP" towards women parliamentarians could not be stopped despite concerns being raised.
"During my tenure, it has not been possible to stop the misogynistic behaviour of another educated MP towards women MPs, nor has adequate cooperation or empathy been received from the higher leadership," she wrote.
"Remaining in such a position no longer holds meaning," the letter added.
Complaint Against Kalyan Banerjee
A day after resigning from party posts, Dastidar wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee of repeatedly verbally abusing her inside Parliament.
In her complaint, she sought permission to formally raise the matter and demanded action against Banerjee.
"I seek your permission to lodge a formal complaint to you for redressal against Lok Sabha Member of AITC Kalyan Banerjee, who has repeatedly verbally abused me inside the Lok Sabha. This misogyny has been against many lady members and needs to be punished," she wrote.
Neither Kalyan Banerjee nor the TMC leadership reacted immediately to the allegations.
Says She Is Not Leaving TMC
Despite her criticism of the party's internal functioning, Dastidar said her resignation was not driven by personal resentment.
"I want to state clearly that this decision is not driven by any personal grievance or resentment. Rather, I am taking this decision out of my moral responsibility toward the party, democracy and public life," she wrote.
She added, "However, I am not leaving the party. As an ordinary worker of the All India Trinamool Congress, I will continue my commitment to stand beside people and work in the interest of Bengal."
The developments have once again brought internal tensions within the TMC into the spotlight.
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