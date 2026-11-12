TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Writes To ECI Over Attempt To Seize Documents In Symbol Dispute Case
The representation, made through his lawyer, followed a bulldozer action removing a makeshift bamboo structure on the pavement outside Banerjee's residence in the Kalighat area.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
Kolkata: Expressing concern over an attempt to forcibly interfere with documents prepared for submission before the Election Commission of India (ECI), Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gynaesh Kumar seeking safeguards against intimidation and interference in the pending proceedings.
His complaint followed a bulldozer action that removed a makeshift structure outside his residence in the Kalighat area of South Kolkata.
"The said action, particularly when viewed in the context of the preceding attack and repeated surveillance, has aggravated the apprehension concerning the safety and security of my client and the protection of documents connected with the proceedings pending before the Hon'ble Commission," the complaint stated.
In the complaint, Banerjee alleged that an attempt is being made to interfere with the dispute case involving the Trinamool Congress' two flowers and grass symbol and urged the poll body to issue directions to the authorities to preserve the documents linked to the case.
The representation, made through his lawyer, further stated that people associated with the BJP could, allegedly with the support, assistance or connivance of certain police personnel, attempt to enter or attack the premises with the specific objective of taking possession of documents and other materials prepared for the ECI proceedings.
The complaint said any attempt to intimidate those involved or interfere with the preparation and preservation of affidavits and documents could directly affect the concerned party's ability to participate effectively in the proceedings.
KMC officials arrived with a bulldozer near Banjeee's house in the morning to remove a bamboo structure in front of it. As the structure was on the pavement, civic officials said it caused inconvenience to locals. A large contingent of central forces was deployed at the spot.
"No number of bulldozers can silence my voice or break my resolve. I will continue my fight against the Bangla Birodhis. I will neither retreat nor budge an inch until my last breath," Banerjee shared in an X post.
No number of bulldozers can silence my voice or break my resolve. I will continue my fight against the Bangla Birodhis. I will neither retreat nor budge an inch until my last breath.— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) November 12, 2026
The action came days after late-night clashes between BJP and TMC workers outside Banerjee's house on the occasion of his 39th birthday. In an X post on November 6, Banerjee claimed that unidentified individuals claiming to be police personnel have been conducting surveillance of his office and residence.
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