ETV Bharat / bharat

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Writes To ECI Over Attempt To Seize Documents In Symbol Dispute Case

Kolkata: Expressing concern over an attempt to forcibly interfere with documents prepared for submission before the Election Commission of India (ECI), Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gynaesh Kumar seeking safeguards against intimidation and interference in the pending proceedings.

His complaint followed a bulldozer action that removed a makeshift structure outside his residence in the Kalighat area of South Kolkata.

"The said action, particularly when viewed in the context of the preceding attack and repeated surveillance, has aggravated the apprehension concerning the safety and security of my client and the protection of documents connected with the proceedings pending before the Hon'ble Commission," the complaint stated.

In the complaint, Banerjee alleged that an attempt is being made to interfere with the dispute case involving the Trinamool Congress' two flowers and grass symbol and urged the poll body to issue directions to the authorities to preserve the documents linked to the case.

The representation, made through his lawyer, further stated that people associated with the BJP could, allegedly with the support, assistance or connivance of certain police personnel, attempt to enter or attack the premises with the specific objective of taking possession of documents and other materials prepared for the ECI proceedings.