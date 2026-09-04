ETV Bharat / bharat

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata Office Building Ordered To Vacate

Kolkata: The official directed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party to vacate the basement and two floors of the building housing TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata office for fire safety norm violations on Friday.

This comes after unidentified armed miscreants allegedly barged into the office early morning yesterday and attacked the party workers and ransacked the entire premises.