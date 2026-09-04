TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata Office Building Ordered To Vacate
The order comes after violating the fire safety norms. Yesterday morning, unidentified armed miscreants allegedly barged into the office and attacked the party workers
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (File/IANS)
Published : September 4, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
Kolkata: The official directed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party to vacate the basement and two floors of the building housing TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata office for fire safety norm violations on Friday.
This comes after unidentified armed miscreants allegedly barged into the office early morning yesterday and attacked the party workers and ransacked the entire premises.
Following the incident, TMC All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee questioned the role of police and demanded a thorough probe to find out who planned and organised the alleged attack.
More details to follow....