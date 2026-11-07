TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Alleges Murder Attempt On Birthday; BJP Calls It 'Tactic To Garner Sympathy'
Hooligans are running riot across the state because the judiciary continues to turn a blind eye, criticised TMC's Abhishek Banerjee after the alleged attack.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST
Kolkata: Tension ran high at the Kalighat area of Kolkata after a violent clash broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters and BJP workers outside the residence of Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee in the early hours of Saturday.
According to sources, at around 1:30 AM, TMC supporters had gathered outside Banerjee's Kalighat residence to celebrate his birthday. It has been alleged that around 2 AM, several BJP workers gathered at the spot and raised slogans calling Banerjee a "thief", "cattle thief", and "fish thief". They also allegedly pulled down banners, cutouts and photographs put up for the birthday celebrations.
Enraged by this, the TMC supporters confronted the BJP workers, leading to a heated argument which quickly escalated into physical clashes and brick-pelting between the two groups. At least seven persons from both sides sustained injuries, with several of them requiring hospital treatment.
Hearing about the incident, the Parliamentarian himself came out of his residence but BJP workers reportedly continued to raise slogans while holding placards featuring Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
As situation worsened, a large police contingent and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.
However, tension further increased after police allegedly detained a TMC worker while trying to disperse the crowd. Banerjee objected to the detention and had a heated argument with the police.
Refusing to get back to his residence despite repeated requests from security personnel and police officials, the MP staged a sit-in protest on the pavement in front of his house, and remained there until 6 AM. He finally returned inside after police released the detained TMC worker around 6 AM. Later in the morning, TMC MP Dola Sen visited him at his residence after learning about the incident.
Meanwhile, Banerjee, claiming attack on his residence, shared a CCTV footage on X on Saturday morning and strongly criticised the roles of police and judiciary over the incident. In his post, he alleged that BJP workers conducted reconnaissance for two consecutive days before attacking his residence at around 2 AM. Claiming that this was the seventh attempt on his life in the past six months, he questioned the police's alleged inaction and the judiciary's silence.
After I released the recce video this morning, my house was attacked just now, at 2 AM by BJP goons, right under the watch of the Kolkata police. Thank you, Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court of India for remaining mute spectators while all this unfolds. I will upload the videos shortly.— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) November 6, 2026
"After two days of continuous recce, this is how BJP hooligans attacked my house at 2 AM today. Watch the footage and see for yourself. If this is what can happen to an elected Member of Parliament, imagine the plight of the common man in WB. This is the seventh attempt on my life in the last six months. Yet, there has been no police action and no judicial intervention," the MP wrote.
"Hooligans are running riot across the state because the judiciary continues to turn a blind eye. Thank you, Milords, for remaining mute spectators!" he added in the post.
After I released the recce video this morning, my house was attacked just now, at 2 AM by BJP goons, right under the watch of the Kolkata police. Thank you, Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court of India for remaining mute spectators while all this unfolds. I will upload the videos shortly.— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) November 6, 2026
On the late night violence, TMC MP Sougata Roy said, "At 2 AM, Abhishek's residence in Kalighat was attacked by people associated with the BJP. They had even conducted a recce of the area, before launching the attack. Police were present, yet they were unable to do anything; in fact, the police themselves were also attacked. This is the state of affairs in West Bengal, a deliberate attempt to completely wipe out the opposition. We must fight against this... Today is Abhishek’s birthday. This was done to intimidate people, to scare them away so they wouldn’t come to wish him."
The incident has triggered a fresh political row between the TMC and BJP. The saffron party has, however, rejected the allegations, claiming that its supporters were peacefully on their way to bring an idol for Kali Puja when TMC workers allegedly abused and attacked them without provocation.
Taking a jibe at Banerjee, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh dismissed the episode as a "political drama" by TMC and said, "Why is such a prominent leader celebrating his birthday on the pavement? Someone should offer him some sweets! I don't know what actually happened, but this is just an old tactic to garner public sympathy."
While the situation in Kalighat had eased by Saturday morning, additional police personnel were deployed outside Banerjee's residence to prevent any untoward incident.
Police have initiated a full-scale investigation into the matter.
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