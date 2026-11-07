ETV Bharat / bharat

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Alleges Murder Attempt On Birthday; BJP Calls It 'Tactic To Garner Sympathy'

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee alleges attack on his residence on his birthday ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Tension ran high at the Kalighat area of Kolkata after a violent clash broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters and BJP workers outside the residence of Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee in the early hours of Saturday.

According to sources, at around 1:30 AM, TMC supporters had gathered outside Banerjee's Kalighat residence to celebrate his birthday. It has been alleged that around 2 AM, several BJP workers gathered at the spot and raised slogans calling Banerjee a "thief", "cattle thief", and "fish thief". They also allegedly pulled down banners, cutouts and photographs put up for the birthday celebrations.

Enraged by this, the TMC supporters confronted the BJP workers, leading to a heated argument which quickly escalated into physical clashes and brick-pelting between the two groups. At least seven persons from both sides sustained injuries, with several of them requiring hospital treatment. Hearing about the incident, the Parliamentarian himself came out of his residence but BJP workers reportedly continued to raise slogans while holding placards featuring Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. As situation worsened, a large police contingent and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed in the area to bring the situation under control. However, tension further increased after police allegedly detained a TMC worker while trying to disperse the crowd. Banerjee objected to the detention and had a heated argument with the police. Refusing to get back to his residence despite repeated requests from security personnel and police officials, the MP staged a sit-in protest on the pavement in front of his house, and remained there until 6 AM. He finally returned inside after police released the detained TMC worker around 6 AM. Later in the morning, TMC MP Dola Sen visited him at his residence after learning about the incident. Meanwhile, Banerjee, claiming attack on his residence, shared a CCTV footage on X on Saturday morning and strongly criticised the roles of police and judiciary over the incident. In his post, he alleged that BJP workers conducted reconnaissance for two consecutive days before attacking his residence at around 2 AM. Claiming that this was the seventh attempt on his life in the past six months, he questioned the police's alleged inaction and the judiciary's silence.