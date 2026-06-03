TMC Leader Jay Prakash Majumdar Arrested For ‘Occupying’ Salt Lake House, Harassing House Owner
The complainant claimed Salt Lake house had been occupied by Majumdar for 14 years; he ignored all legal notices sent to him. Reports Subhajit Mondal
Published : June 3, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Jay Prakash Majumdar on Wednesday was arrested for illegally occupying a house in Salt Lake for 14 years and threatening and harassing the house owner. He was arrested by the Bidhannagar North police station on the basis of a written complaint from the house owner.
The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon at house number EE 337 in Salt Lake. The complainant claimed that the house in Salt Lake had been occupied by Majumdar for 14 years. He was using the house as his office. The house owner said that legal notices were sent to Majumdar several times to vacate the house. But he ignored all those notices.
On Wednesday afternoon, Majumdar suddenly went to the house. When he tried to open the locked main door of the house, the house owner stopped him. Majumdar got agitated after facing the obstacle and allegedly forcibly pushed the woman and molested her. After this incident, the house owner and her family members became angry. They stopped Majumdar on the public road and started protesting by shouting slogans of 'thief, thief, thief' targeting him.
Locals also gathered at the spot and expressed their anger. The Bidhannagar North Police Station was alerted. After receiving the information, the police force quickly reached the spot. The police took both parties to the police station. Then the house owner filed a written complaint against Majumdar at the police station. Based on that complaint, the police arrested the Trinamool leader.
A police official said, "An investigation has been launched into the entire incident, and further action is being taken as per law."
The house owner said, "When we asked him to vacate the house, he had my husband abducted. He held him captive in a guest house for two days."
The house owner's daughter said, "The property is registered in my mother's name. Jay Prakash Majumdar has been renting this house for a long time. However, his tenancy agreement expired 14 years ago. We have asked him to vacate the premises, but he refuses to move out. He neither answers our calls nor accepts our letters. He simply resorts to bullying tactics, challenging us to file a police case if we wish to evict him. Furthermore, he has even carried out unauthorised structural alterations to the house without our knowledge and has sold off various fixtures and fittings."
Majumdar had quit the BJP following the 2021 Assembly elections. In early March 2022, he formally joined the Trinamool Congress. Immediately upon joining the Trinamool camp, he was appointed as a state vice-president — a position he continues to hold.
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