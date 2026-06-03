ETV Bharat / bharat

TMC Leader Jay Prakash Majumdar Arrested For ‘Occupying’ Salt Lake House, Harassing House Owner

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Jay Prakash Majumdar on Wednesday was arrested for illegally occupying a house in Salt Lake for 14 years and threatening and harassing the house owner. He was arrested by the Bidhannagar North police station on the basis of a written complaint from the house owner.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon at house number EE 337 in Salt Lake. The complainant claimed that the house in Salt Lake had been occupied by Majumdar for 14 years. He was using the house as his office. The house owner said that legal notices were sent to Majumdar several times to vacate the house. But he ignored all those notices.

On Wednesday afternoon, Majumdar suddenly went to the house. When he tried to open the locked main door of the house, the house owner stopped him. Majumdar got agitated after facing the obstacle and allegedly forcibly pushed the woman and molested her. After this incident, the house owner and her family members became angry. They stopped Majumdar on the public road and started protesting by shouting slogans of 'thief, thief, thief' targeting him.

Locals also gathered at the spot and expressed their anger. The Bidhannagar North Police Station was alerted. After receiving the information, the police force quickly reached the spot. The police took both parties to the police station. Then the house owner filed a written complaint against Majumdar at the police station. Based on that complaint, the police arrested the Trinamool leader.