TMC Delegation Sounds Alarm On West Bengal SIR In Meeting With CEC

New Delhi: Amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, a delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by its senior party leader Abhishek Banerjee met the Election Commission of India (ECI) here on Wednesday, and raised concerns regarding the conduct and implementation of this ongoing exercise, aimed at purification of electoral rolls.

The delegation during their meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh and Vivek Joshi at the poll panel headquarters, which lasted for more than two hour, apprised them about gamut of issues relating to the ongoing SIR in the State.

They also submitted a letter to the ECI, in which they highlighted these issues, demanding the poll panel to look into it. In its letter addressed to the CEC, the TMC wrote, "We write to you with grave concern regarding the ongoing SIR process in West Bengal, which has raised serious questions about fairness, proportionality and impartiality. Despite repeated attempts to seek clarification, our representations remain unanswered and troubling patterns in the implementation of SIR have become increasingly apparent."

Alleging lack of transparency in the SIR, it said, "Mid-way through the SIR process, the Election Commission retroactively introduced a new category termed 'logical discrepancies', summoning 1.36 crore voters for hearings on grounds including father's name mismatches, allegedly abnormal progeny mapping and questionable age gaps between parents, children, or grandparents. These categories were not mentioned when the SIR process was officially announced on October 27, and were only unofficially communicated on December 16, coinciding with the publication of the draft electoral roll."

Given that the exercise involved 80,000 BLOs, 8,000 BLO supervisors, 4,000 AEROS, 300 EROS, and 23 DEOs, it is logistically implausible for the Commission to have analyzed data for 7.66 crore voters and compiled this discrepancy list on the very same day, it asserted.

The TMC said it has also been brought to their notice that, in many cases, Booth Level Agents (BLAs) are not being permitted to remain present during these hearings.

If BLAs are entrusted to be present inside polling stations at the time votes are cast on the polling day and they are allowed to be present during the distribution and signing of enumeration forms, there is no defensible basis for barring them from hearings, it said.

The TMC further said, "Yesterday, although cases of logical discrepancies are reflected only in the AERO login, the software and the algorithm applied still suffers from serious functional flaws. There are four dropdown options provided after the list was uploaded yesterday: Generate Hearing Notices, Send to DEO, Found Ok, Found Ineligible.

When a case is marked as'Found Ok' and the corresponding option is selected, the case should be closed. However, instead of closing the case, the system generates hearing notices automatically, which is the same outcome as selecting the generate hearing notices option."

Additionally if an AERO marks a case as found Ineligible, then without keeping the ERO in the loop, the name of the concerned elector will get deleted from the E-Roll which again is a clear violation of the provisions laid down in Sections 138,14-23 of The RP Act 1950, it asserted.

Stating that this clearly indicates a "logical and functional defect" in the software, the TMC said, "The issue must be addressed without any further delay. The presence of such flaws further establishes that the software currently in use is defective on this aspect as well in addition to ECIs own admission that it is defective or inefficient on the de-duplication front as well as admitted by ECI in its affidavit to the Supreme Court on November 24."

"It is shocking that a large scale SIR exercise is being conducted not only without any publically available guidelines to various functionaries such as BLOS, EROs and AEROs but that defective apps are being used by ECI, which will cause unprecedented disenfranchisement of voters by issuing unnecessary notices to electors. Further alarming is the bypassing of the statutorily prescribed ERO and AERO route by issuing centrally generated notices to electors," the party said.