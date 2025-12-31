TMC Delegation Sounds Alarm On West Bengal SIR In Meeting With CEC
The TMC alleged in many cases, Booth Level Agents (BLAs) are not being permitted to remain present during SIR hearings.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 5:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, a delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by its senior party leader Abhishek Banerjee met the Election Commission of India (ECI) here on Wednesday, and raised concerns regarding the conduct and implementation of this ongoing exercise, aimed at purification of electoral rolls.
The delegation during their meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh and Vivek Joshi at the poll panel headquarters, which lasted for more than two hour, apprised them about gamut of issues relating to the ongoing SIR in the State.
They also submitted a letter to the ECI, in which they highlighted these issues, demanding the poll panel to look into it. In its letter addressed to the CEC, the TMC wrote, "We write to you with grave concern regarding the ongoing SIR process in West Bengal, which has raised serious questions about fairness, proportionality and impartiality. Despite repeated attempts to seek clarification, our representations remain unanswered and troubling patterns in the implementation of SIR have become increasingly apparent."
Alleging lack of transparency in the SIR, it said, "Mid-way through the SIR process, the Election Commission retroactively introduced a new category termed 'logical discrepancies', summoning 1.36 crore voters for hearings on grounds including father's name mismatches, allegedly abnormal progeny mapping and questionable age gaps between parents, children, or grandparents. These categories were not mentioned when the SIR process was officially announced on October 27, and were only unofficially communicated on December 16, coinciding with the publication of the draft electoral roll."
Given that the exercise involved 80,000 BLOs, 8,000 BLO supervisors, 4,000 AEROS, 300 EROS, and 23 DEOs, it is logistically implausible for the Commission to have analyzed data for 7.66 crore voters and compiled this discrepancy list on the very same day, it asserted.
The TMC said it has also been brought to their notice that, in many cases, Booth Level Agents (BLAs) are not being permitted to remain present during these hearings.
If BLAs are entrusted to be present inside polling stations at the time votes are cast on the polling day and they are allowed to be present during the distribution and signing of enumeration forms, there is no defensible basis for barring them from hearings, it said.
The TMC further said, "Yesterday, although cases of logical discrepancies are reflected only in the AERO login, the software and the algorithm applied still suffers from serious functional flaws. There are four dropdown options provided after the list was uploaded yesterday: Generate Hearing Notices, Send to DEO, Found Ok, Found Ineligible.
When a case is marked as'Found Ok' and the corresponding option is selected, the case should be closed. However, instead of closing the case, the system generates hearing notices automatically, which is the same outcome as selecting the generate hearing notices option."
Additionally if an AERO marks a case as found Ineligible, then without keeping the ERO in the loop, the name of the concerned elector will get deleted from the E-Roll which again is a clear violation of the provisions laid down in Sections 138,14-23 of The RP Act 1950, it asserted.
Stating that this clearly indicates a "logical and functional defect" in the software, the TMC said, "The issue must be addressed without any further delay. The presence of such flaws further establishes that the software currently in use is defective on this aspect as well in addition to ECIs own admission that it is defective or inefficient on the de-duplication front as well as admitted by ECI in its affidavit to the Supreme Court on November 24."
"It is shocking that a large scale SIR exercise is being conducted not only without any publically available guidelines to various functionaries such as BLOS, EROs and AEROs but that defective apps are being used by ECI, which will cause unprecedented disenfranchisement of voters by issuing unnecessary notices to electors. Further alarming is the bypassing of the statutorily prescribed ERO and AERO route by issuing centrally generated notices to electors," the party said.
Among others, it also highlighted "hardships" imposed on senior citizens, PwDs, and ailing voters, "selective targeting" and allegations of infiltration.
"If the stated objective of SIR was to detect illegal infiltrators, remove them from the electoral rolls and ensure their lawful deportation, it is unclear why such a process has not been conducted in other states sharing borders with Bangladesh or Myanmar. West Bengal has been singled out, raising serious concerns that the exercise may be intended to harass, intimidate, and humiliate ordinary Bengali voters," it said.
The TMC added, "Approximately 58 lakh voters have already been deleted from West Bengal's electoral rolls, yet the Election Commission has not disclosed how many of these deletions involve foreign nationals, the very category SIR claims to target."
The party asserted that the cumulative effect of these actions, selective targeting, compressed timelines, misleading claims, disproportionate scrutiny and lack of transparency, undermines confidence in the fairness and impartiality of the electoral process in West Bengal.
The TMC demanded the poll panel to publish the AC wise, Part wise and category-wise list of voters flagged under 'logical discrepancies' for public scrutiny as the same has been done by the "flawed software (As claimed by ECI before SC on November 24)", extend doorstep or telephonic verification to all senior citizens above 60 years with medical conditions or comorbidities, specify the exact number of foreign nationals deleted from the electoral rolls, provide a clear justification for selective deployment of micro-observers and differential timelines, among others.
Addressing the media, Banerjee, who is also the TMC's national general secretary while apprising the same said, "There will be no compromise on democracy. The fight to defend Bengal’s rights will continue - not an inch will be surrendered to the anti-people BJP and its ally, the Election Commission."
"Vote chori (vote theft) is not happening in EVM. It’s happening in electoral rolls. My appeal to all the like minded parties, especially the Opposition, theft is being done in the voter list. I have told the Chief Election Commissioner that he is trying to weaponise the electoral roll," he said.
Meanwhile, the ECI said that the TMC delegation was informed that polling stations will be set up in high rise buildings, gated communities and slums to facilitate the voters. It said the TMC should ensure that their ground level political representatives are not involved in threatening of any staff on election duty.
"Strict action will be taken against any such miscreant(s) who try to take law in their own hands. Intimidation of any electoral staff including BLOs, EROs, AEROs, Observers etc. by political representatives workers will not be tolerated," the poll panel said.
The ECI further said the West Bengal government should immediately release the enhanced honorarium as approved by it to each BLOs.
