ETV Bharat / bharat

Was Thrown Out Of Counting Station, Alleges TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee, A Day After BJP Sweeps Bengal

Kolkata: A day after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was routed in West Bengal, its chief Mamata Banerjee said that she will strengthen the INDIA bloc, and that she is now a free bird.

Refusing to resign as Chief Minister, she said, "I do not have a chair now, I am a free bird. In these 15 years, I have not taken one paisa salary. I gave my full life for people's service, I have to do some work."

"We were leading on 200 seats when media began playing that BJP is winning. Then, CRPF forces began threatening and torturing our people, committing limitless atrocities. I think "they" should feel ashamed," she also said, adding that the TMC didn't lose, but was made to lose by the combined might of the ECI, the Centre and the Central forces.

She alleged that the BJP workers went inside the polling stations and started beating counting agents. "They started torturing all our people. They did not spare even the Scheduled Caste people among them, they did not even spare women," she alleged.

The Chief Minister also alleged that she had complained to the Returning Officer of the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency to stop counting of her seat till normalcy is restored.

"My official agents are not allowed, they kicked me in the back-side and belly, they manhandled and assaulted, and you cannot imagine what happened, as the CCTV was off. I said, unless the normalcy is restored, I will sit here," she further alleged.